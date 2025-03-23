CBS News Left Out a Crucial Detail in Their Shoddy Anti-Trump Piece About Migrant Legal Status

The liberal media is trying desperately to push back against the Trump agenda. They can’t. Newsrooms are learning quickly that their credibility is shot. After years of hyperbole, hyper-focus on things that no one cares about, i.e., January 6, and peddling total fake news about Donald Trump for years, no one is listening to these people anymore. A reporter from The New York Times is no different than a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee or, in the case of the Gaza War, Hamas.

The legacy press may push anti-Trump drivel, but it no longer catches fire. No one believes them after they become wizards of lies. CBS News has this story about how 500,000-plus migrants will lose their legal status under Trump:

The Trump administration will be revoking the legal status of hundreds of thousands of Latin American and Haitian migrants welcomed into the U.S. under a Biden-era sponsorship process, urging them to self-deport or face arrest and removal by deportation agents. The termination of their work permits and deportation protections under an immigration authority known as parole will take effect in late April, 30 days after March 25, according to a notice posted by the federal government. The move will affect immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who flew to the U.S. under a Biden administration program, known as CHNV, that was designed to reduce illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border by giving would-be migrants legal migration avenues. A total of 532,000 migrants entered the U.S. under that policy, which was paused soon after President Trump took office, though it's unclear how many have been able to secure another status that will allow them to stay in the country legally.

The only problem is that this is Joe Biden’s mess: he imported these people into the country so they wouldn’t be b-roll footage at the border and already announced that their two-year legal status would not be renewed before he left office. AG Hamilton provided the details that were left out. Also, the same reporter had a story about Biden’s announcement:

Background: The Biden admin, under pressure to do something about the overrun border, came up with a program in October 2022 where they would simply fly in migrants and give them the equivalent of 2 year work permits so they wouldn’t go to… https://t.co/uatnVObMml — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 22, 2025

This is a terribly misleading article. Background: The Biden admin, under pressure to do something about the overrun border, came up with a program in October 2022 where they would simply fly in migrants and give them the equivalent of 2 year work permits so they wouldn’t go to the border. This program did nothing to relieve the border crisis and instead imported a bunch of migrants without the normal legal immigration process. What this article seems to just skip over is that the Biden admin already announced in late 2024 (election year when they started taking these issues seriously) they would not be renewing the legal status of any of the 530K migrants under this program. So all of the migrants involved already had notice they would lose their parole status. The Biden admin encouraged them to try to obtain legal status via other means. The only change here from the Trump administration appears to be timing of when the parole status is up for some of the migrants who came here under the program.

Oh I should have also mentioned the program was paused at one point because of strong evidence of fraud and that it might be abused by human traffickers. pic.twitter.com/UICNG0vy9x — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 22, 2025

What a brutal oversight.