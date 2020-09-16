Chinese Whistleblower to Tucker Carlson: Coronavirus Was Man-Made And Released Intentionally

The Chinese scientist who alleges that the coronavirus that has spread throughout the world was man-made emerged for an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. Dr. Li-Meng Yan came forward recently to allege that the coronavirus was a lab-manufactured disease that did not come from nature and that the wet market story was a “smoke screen” aimed to pivot attention away from this virus’ apparent release. Dr. Yan said that this virus was China’s Frankenstein monster. Carlson asked about China’s motives in creating this virus if it is man-made, which Dr. Yan said you’d have to ask the Chinese Communist Party.

“We cannot always understand their evil thinking,” she said. You have to ask them. They released it. When the Fox News host later asked if this was an intentional outbreak, Dr. Yan said it was, and added that you don’t really need to read the tea leaves to see what the government has done to cover this up. Let’s circle back to Fox News’ April story, where sources told them that this was the “costliest government cover-up of all time.” The story also alleged that the virus was created in a laboratory, but not as a weapon.

It was part of “China's effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States.”

We knew that Chinese scientists destroyed samples of the pathogen back in December of 2019. Vloggers and citizen journalists trying to document life during the outbreak have vanished. Doctors who tried to warn the wider public of the dangers were being strong-armed. China sat on their hands for nearly a week knowing this outbreak would spread. They also knew about human-to-human transmission while saying something totally different to the public.

Dr. Yan said she will be publishing a report detailing her evidence that the coronavirus was made in a lab soon. She detailed her credentials on the show as well (via RCP):





I work[ed] in the WHO reference lab which is the top coronavirus lab in the world, in the University of Hong Kong. And the thing is I get deeply into such investigation in secret from the early beginning of this outbreak. I had my intelligence because I also get my own unit network in China, involved [in] the hospital ... also I work with the top corona[virus] virologist in the world... So, together with my experience, I can tell you, this is created in the lab ... and also, it is spread to the world to make such damage."

We’ll see. We need that report.