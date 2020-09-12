Chinese Scientist: I Have Proof Wuhan Coronavirus Was Made in a Lab

It was seen as tin foil hat material. It still could be, but the allegation that the coronavirus, which has plagued the nations of the earth since early 2020, just got a medical face to back it up. The pandemic has led to a lockdown hysteria that has trashed economies. Millions of jobs have been lost, though over 10 million jobs have been created in four months. That’s regaining nearly half of the US jobs lost when this Chinese virus hit our shores.

China by far has the most cases and deaths. It originated in Wuhan. And yes, I know this may seem like news to the liberal media outlets, but authoritarian regimes lie. China has blamed wet markets for the viral outbreak, though they’ve known about this virus since last December. They allegedly destroyed lab samples of the pathogen. Citizen journalists and bloggers trying to document the outbreak in China have vanished. Doctors who tried to raise the alarm about this virus were strong-armed and some have disappeared as well. That’s why this Chinese virologist is taking precautions as she details her allegation that COVID is the product of a Wuhan lab (via NY Post):

A Chinese virologist who has reportedly been in hiding for fear of her safety has stepped out into the public eye again to make the explosive claim that she has the scientific evidence to prove COVID-19 was man-made in a lab in China. Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a scientist who says she did some of the earliest research into COVID-19 last year, made the comments Friday during an interview on British talk show “Loose Women.” When asked where the deadly virus that has killed more than 900,000 around the globe comes from, Yan — speaking via video chat from a secret location — replied, “It comes from the lab — the lab in Wuhan and the lab is controlled by China’s government.” She insisted that widespread reports that the virus originated last year from a wet market in Wuhan, China, are “a smokescreen.” In April, Fox News reported that the virus was allegedly made in a lab in Wuhan for the study of viruses, not with the intention of it being manufactured for weapons use. It also noted that the wet markets had been used to pivot blame away from the lab allegedly.

Either way, in the meantime, let’s not forget that China actually sat on its hands for nearly a week before warning the public about COVID.