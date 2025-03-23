Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now
CBS News Left Out a Crucial Detail in Their Shoddy Anti-Trump Piece About...
Tiananmen Timmy Is Racing to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla
You Can’t Hate The Fake News Media Enough
VIP
'How Many Murders Does It Take?' Right Questions on Guns, But For Different...
About Those 100 'Faith Leaders' Who Support Reckless Government Spending
Globalist Debauchery
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 260: Interview with the Museum of the Bible’s...
Trump's DOE: A Course Correction in American Education is Exactly What We Need
Texas May Be Bringing Ibogaine Therapy to the U.S.
Oh Boy, Chuck Schumer Faces More Backlash
Trump WH Hits Back at Boston Mayor’s Bold Defiance
Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Democrat ex-Rep Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him a...
'Deal With It': Fetterman Has Three Words for AOC
Tipsheet

Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 23, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Trump knew legal challenges would be filed against his policies and executive orders. He’s prepared, and his team is willing to fight every frivolous lawsuit and unlawful order, especially the ones issued by rogue district judges. He should ignore the rulings, but he won’t; the administration plans to go through the appeals process, as annoying as that may be for rulings that clearly show judges are violating the separation of powers. 

Advertisement

The president has an attorney general who is in his corner, too. His latest directive to Ms. Pam Bondi is to investigate the legions of anti-Trump attorneys and their law firms who are waging this war against the Trump administration in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2024 election (via NY Post):

President Trump directed US Attorney General Pam Bond to pursue penalties against law firms and lawyers that lodge “frivolous” litigation against the government. 

Trump pointed to civil procedure rules barring lawyers from lodging legal filings to “harass” or “cause unnecessary delay” and asked Bondi, 59, to recommend additional steps he could take to fight back. 

“Far too many attorneys and law firms have long ignored these requirements when litigating against the Federal Government or in pursuing baseless partisan attacks,” Trump said in a presidential memorandum the White House released Saturday. 

“I hereby direct the Attorney General to seek sanctions against attorneys and law firms who engage in frivolous, unreasonable, and vexatious litigation against the United States.” 

The Trump administration has weathered well over 100 lawsuits since late January. 

Last month alone, the courts imposed 15 injunctions against the president’s actions, dramatically outpacing the judicial roadblocks former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden faced. 

This includes injunctions on Trump’s executive order to scrap birthright citizenship, the block on the president’s use of wartime power to deport Venezuelan gangbangers and more. 

Trump’s legal team has petitioned the US Supreme Court to intervene and potentially pare back the lower courts’ ability to slap injunctions against his actions while litigation plays out. 

Recommended

Tiananmen Timmy Is Racing to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The courts matter. Judges matter. And the Democratic Party only has these unelected psychopaths on the bench to push back against the Trump agenda. Thus far, it’s the only way the Left can fight back, as congressional Democrats are in a total state of disarray. It’s funny how the Left is resorting to domestic terrorism, with the ongoing campaign against Tesla dealerships where activists have Molotov cocktailed these locations and unelected judges and bureaucrats to land their punches. It’s almost as if their agenda isn’t popular, so they can’t confront the Trump White House through democratic means.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tiananmen Timmy Is Racing to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla Matt Vespa
CBS News Left Out a Crucial Detail in Their Shoddy Anti-Trump Piece About Migrant Legal Status Matt Vespa
You Can’t Hate The Fake News Media Enough Derek Hunter
Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now Matt Vespa
About Those 100 'Faith Leaders' Who Support Reckless Government Spending Ryan Bomberger
Trump WH Hits Back at Boston Mayor’s Bold Defiance Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tiananmen Timmy Is Racing to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla Matt Vespa
Advertisement