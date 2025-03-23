Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed.

President Trump knew legal challenges would be filed against his policies and executive orders. He’s prepared, and his team is willing to fight every frivolous lawsuit and unlawful order, especially the ones issued by rogue district judges. He should ignore the rulings, but he won’t; the administration plans to go through the appeals process, as annoying as that may be for rulings that clearly show judges are violating the separation of powers.

The president has an attorney general who is in his corner, too. His latest directive to Ms. Pam Bondi is to investigate the legions of anti-Trump attorneys and their law firms who are waging this war against the Trump administration in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2024 election (via NY Post):

President Trump directed US Attorney General Pam Bond to pursue penalties against law firms and lawyers that lodge “frivolous” litigation against the government. Trump pointed to civil procedure rules barring lawyers from lodging legal filings to “harass” or “cause unnecessary delay” and asked Bondi, 59, to recommend additional steps he could take to fight back. “Far too many attorneys and law firms have long ignored these requirements when litigating against the Federal Government or in pursuing baseless partisan attacks,” Trump said in a presidential memorandum the White House released Saturday. “I hereby direct the Attorney General to seek sanctions against attorneys and law firms who engage in frivolous, unreasonable, and vexatious litigation against the United States.” The Trump administration has weathered well over 100 lawsuits since late January. Last month alone, the courts imposed 15 injunctions against the president’s actions, dramatically outpacing the judicial roadblocks former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden faced. This includes injunctions on Trump’s executive order to scrap birthright citizenship, the block on the president’s use of wartime power to deport Venezuelan gangbangers and more. Trump’s legal team has petitioned the US Supreme Court to intervene and potentially pare back the lower courts’ ability to slap injunctions against his actions while litigation plays out.

The courts matter. Judges matter. And the Democratic Party only has these unelected psychopaths on the bench to push back against the Trump agenda. Thus far, it’s the only way the Left can fight back, as congressional Democrats are in a total state of disarray. It’s funny how the Left is resorting to domestic terrorism, with the ongoing campaign against Tesla dealerships where activists have Molotov cocktailed these locations and unelected judges and bureaucrats to land their punches. It’s almost as if their agenda isn’t popular, so they can’t confront the Trump White House through democratic means.