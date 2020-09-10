You Nervous, Kid? Biden Aide's Interview with Fox News' Bret Baier Was A Total Trainwreck

TJ Ducklo, Joe Biden’s national campaign spokesperson ventured onto Fox News for an interview with Bret Baier, and it was not good. It seems there’s a reason why this operation has had a bunker mentality. Everyone sucks. Joe Biden cannot be on the campaign trail for more than a speech before getting wiped out, and his campaign staff can’t handle simple, run-of-the-mill questions.

Ducklo tried to say that Joe Biden never opposed the China travel ban, which is outright false. We have video of the former VP calling it xenophobic. Second, Trump is already doing everything that Biden says he wants to do in waving his magic wand to eradicate COVID from our shores. There’s some serious gaslighting here.





Not just from Biden, but from the national media itself. They all think we forget that they were downplaying the virus, which is an allegation that’s been lobbed at President Trump regarding his interview with Bob Woodward. Yeah, Woodward had this interview with Trump…in February. But only decides to spill its contents until now. The timing is all you need to know about this stunt.

Joe Biden lives in a alternate reality.



Over 2 months ago, when Trump announced travel restrictions with China, Joe Biden was criticizing Trump for “xenophobia.”



Today, Biden criticized Trump for the speed he enacted the travel ban.



Biden didn't support the ban until April 3. pic.twitter.com/vndvvmPBTj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2020

After President Trump implemented his travel ban from China on January 31, Joe Biden said in Iowa "this is no time for Donald Trump's record of hysterical xenophobia and fear-mongering." pic.twitter.com/gru4jsiCVf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

And this comes after the fake news Atlantic piece in which unnamed sources confirmed what other anonymous sources said regarding Trump supposedly denigrating America’s war dead in France three years ago. This did not happen. And funny how this story has died. It was a quick death. No one has gone on the record. The race is tightening up in battleground states and Democrats are scrambling with these shoddy stories to see if something sticks. Nothing is sticking.

The panic was evident in this interview. When Baier brought up if Biden uses a teleprompter for live TV interviews, Ducklo not only refused to answer the question. He attacked Baier.

Video: Here's just a sample of the back-and-forth between Fox News Channel's @BretBaier and TJ Ducklo from the Biden campaign. Baier repeatedly asked the simple question of what Biden would have done differently on COVID, and Ducklo accuses him of being a Trump campaign stooge pic.twitter.com/kQw9PZJAUk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 10, 2020

Bret Baier just asked Biden's National Press Sec a simple yes or no question:



Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during a TV interview?



TJ Ducklo refused to answer and instead had a meltdown. Disaster of an interview for the Biden campaign. pic.twitter.com/OEyi2eb31L — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 10, 2020

Biden spox asked by Bret Baier if Biden uses a teleprompter in interviews. Spokesman accuses Baier — one of the most respected journalists in the business — of pushing Trump talking points while refusing to answer yes or no. Attacking the messenger means you’ve lost the argument. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 10, 2020

Like Biden, Ducklo doesn’t want to answer questions. Typical. Are they nervous? That interview certainly didn’t give off the impression that this operation is confident that they’re ahead in all of these suppression polls the media has doled out in the past few days following the Republican Convention.

And yeah, again, there is something wrong when Joe Biden is supposedly ahead of Trump by seven-to-ten points and he’s struggling in the key and very Democratic Miami-Dade County in Florida. I think this race is closer than the polls are letting on…again.

Also, have we forgotten that during the Kenosha, Wisconsin pit stop, where Biden joked about getting shot in a city engulfed by rioting over a police shooting, the Q&A period seemed rather…scripted. In fact, it was alleged that was exactly what the participants were doing. Great theater, right?

It appears Joe Biden's campaign is screening the participants at his event in Kenosha and even gave the participants a SCRIPT to read!



"I was told to go off this paper but I can't. You need the truth." pic.twitter.com/KbHKtgvhVS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 3, 2020

Bring on the debates. Let’s go.