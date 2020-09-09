Another October Surprise Executed Early? Timing of Liberal Media's New COVID Panic Push Is Beyond Transparent

Is this another October Surprise that was jettisoned early because the race is tightening up? I think so. The rioting, Joe Biden’s prolonged absences, his bunker mentality, and his struggles in some key Democratic counties, like Miami-Dade, is all seeping through. The polling is slowly starting to reflect what we’ve already known: the race is tightening up—big league. Trump and Biden are running neck-and-neck in Michigan, which has spooked the hell out of Michael Moore. The enthusiasm for Trump is through the roof. And Biden is chasing the president across the Rust Belt. That’s not the sign of a campaign that’s confident of its position, despite poll after poll showing Biden ahead by seven, eight, nine, or even ten points. Then again, these are based on old registered voter polls.

How to stop the bleeding? Well, you cannot count on Biden to do that. He gets too tired. He’s wiped out after giving one speech. So, the Democrats have to lean on their top ally: the liberal media. The first salvo has been fired, with The Atlantic’s fake news story about Trump denigrating America’s war dead three years ago in France. Unnamed sources with firsthand knowledge said it was true. Then, more anonymous sources confirmed it. So, anonymous sources confirmed what other unnamed sources have said in the story from a liberal magazine that’s entirely supported by…anonymous sources. It’s a circus—and no one cares. No one believes it except for anti-Trump Republicans who might be even more dense and dim-witted than their Democratic counterparts.

This was a story that was definitely being saved for later. For God’s sake, there were ads already made when this story dropped. As Kurt noted, they kept this bullet in the chamber but had to fire it off when the rioting started to impact the polls and Nancy Pelosi’s illegal trip to the hair salon in COVID prison state California overall made Democrats look bad. Deploy countermeasures! And now, with COVID mostly being ignored by Americans because we’re sick of this little virus, they’re trying to gin up more panic porn with this book from Bob Woodward, who alleges that Trump knew about the virus’ lethality in February, but only decided to tell us this little tale…less than 60 days from Election Day. The timing says it all, boys and girls (via NBC News):

President Donald Trump acknowledged the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic in a February interview with journalist Bob Woodward, and acknowledged downplaying the threat in a March interview, according to an account of Woodward's new book. “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don't want to create a panic," Trump said in a March 19 call with Woodward, according to an audio clip posted on The Washington Post's website. The newspaper obtained a copy of his book "Rage," which is scheduled to be released next week. The new revelation about what Trump was saying privately come as the president tries to convince the American public to vote in November to give him a second term in office as he struggles to overcome low public opinion polls on how he has handled the response to the virus.

“Woodward concludes his book with a declaration that ‘Trump is the wrong man for the job.’” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 9, 2020

JUST IN: President Trump admitted on tape to knowing the deadly nature of the coronavirus pandemic but downplaying it publicly, saying "I wanted to always play it down," according to a new book by legendary reporter Bob Woodward. https://t.co/exJ2Ys97Ch — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 9, 2020

Bob Woodward to appear on "60 Minutes" to discuss new Trump book, "Rage" https://t.co/4Xbl8X5KAv pic.twitter.com/W6VXx3kdhQ — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2020

Okay then. ?? — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) September 9, 2020

Is going to get your hair done playing down the virus? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 9, 2020

They are desperately trying to pull back coronavirus to being the top issue on voters' minds because the lower it slips, the worse Biden does. Coordinated media hit job yet again — Storm Paglia ???? (@storm_paglia) September 9, 2020

- Biden opposing the China flight ban — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 9, 2020

Biden didn't support the ban until April 3. pic.twitter.com/vndvvmPBTj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2020

After President Trump implemented his travel ban from China on January 31, Joe Biden said in Iowa "this is no time for Donald Trump's record of hysterical xenophobia and fear-mongering." pic.twitter.com/gru4jsiCVf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

I mean, are we really going to play this game? First, let’s be honest, if Trump had acted the way the media wants him to act in this crisis he still would be attacked…for causing panic. You all know this. Second, are we forgetting that Biden didn’t think much of this virus? He called the China travel ban which curbed deaths and infections immensely as “xenophobic.” Third, new therapeutics have saved lives—all ordered by the Trump White House. Also, there have been multiple studies showing that the lockdowns were a disaster. In fact, maybe even more harmful to the health of the country than the virus itself. Information about COVID on surfaces has changed, the mask protocols were bungled from the beginning, and the CDC’s own study on the mortality rate showed that this virus is overall unremarkable. It may come as a shock to the media, but there are other viruses that are much more lethal than COVID. The seasonal flu to this day has killed more people in Virginia than COVID. And for the millionth time, stop citing the number of cases we’ve has since March. The U.S has over six million cases total since then, it doesn’t mean that there are six million people infected right now. That’s a classic liberal media panic line. And now, this insinuation that there was a cover-up with COVID.

BREAKING: The low-information voters of CNN are just learning that #TrumpKnew the coronavirus was dangerous. I guess CNN viewers couldn't deduce that from the fact that he shut travel from China before experts even thought it necessary. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 9, 2020

Does this hoax have a name yet? I suggest #Downplayedithoax https://t.co/7JOLx0ax9R — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 9, 2020

Of course, Democratic governors who forced nursing homes to accept COVID positive patients which are responsible for nearly half of all U.S. deaths won’t be mentioned, neither will the media’s complete abandonment of COVID coverage during the Black Lives Matter riots this summer because that would be inconvenient. Protesting racism makes you immune apparently but wanting to re-open your business to feed your family makes you a selfish bastard. We have the receipts. We don’t care about your narratives. We slit the throat of your silliness every day, lefty media clowns. We have videos. We have your statements. And this little Woodward book won’t change much. And the fact that Woodward went on an anti-Trump tear to declare the president the wrong man for the job only reinforces my suggestion to all of you fellow, patriots.

Ignore this liberal garbage.