After That Horrible Joke By Biden in Kenosha, I Can See Why Some Dems Don't Want Him to Debate Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden raced to Wisconsin, where President Trump recently visited Kenosha which was engulfed by leftist rioters. He’s supposedly ahead of Trump in the Badger State. I doubt it. The Biden operation is acting like a scrambling mess trying to catch up to Trump and push back on the narrative laid out by the recent Republican National Convention, which unlike the Democratic event, mentioned the lawlessness that has infested Democrat-run cities. And yes, some Democrats and their allies in the media have quasi-endorsed the violence…until the polling showed voters are—shocker—not supportive of anarchy and Marxist revolution. That’s what this is now. It’s no longer about George Floyd, police reform, racial justice, etc., the white liberals have taken over Black Lives Matter. It’s now about the Marxist cause.

There has been a post-convention bump for Trump. Independents, black voters, and Hispanic voters all saw spikes in support for the president; Trump holds a 10-point advantage with independents right now. It’s what caused Biden to be smoked out of his basement. So, he’s in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of another police-involved shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down, though he was no angel himself. This incident caused rioting. And what does Joe do? Well, cracks a joke about not revealing too much about his tax plan. If he did, he’ll get shot. Yes, he actually said that, among other lies.

Biden went to a church in Kenosha today and spent the majority of his time lying about President Trump and his own agenda and then made a weird joke about getting shot.



Biden got diarrhea of the mouth, an affliction that’s never left him, which turned this campaign stop into a disaster. As Cortney wrote, it’s not fooling anyone regarding making him into this serious law and order guy. He’s cracking jokes about getting shot…at a location that was engulfed by rioting over a police shooting. It’s almost as bad as when Beto O’Rourke made his gun confiscation pitch at Kent State University.

So, while we need Biden and Trump to debate, I can see why a lot of Democrats don’t want that to happen. Dear Lord.