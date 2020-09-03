Liberal Media

Only an NYT Columnist Could Tweet Something So Out of Touch About the Rioting

Posted: Sep 03, 2020
Wow. I mean, if you thought the liberal bubble had popped after Donald Trump’s shocking 2016 upset, you’d be wrong. Of course, it hasn’t popped, but it should have. Instead, it’s been further armored-plated in the minds of some in liberal America, making them more detached than ever. Seriously, that can be the only explanation for this Twitter thread from New York Times Paul Krugman, who dismissed the leftist mayhem engulfing our cities as being grounded in “almost entirely fantasy” because…he went for a morning run and didn’t see any Antifa folks around. I’m not kidding:

Meanwhile, Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler was forced to move after his apartment complex was besieged. Leftists rioters tried to set it on fire. In St. Louis, their mayor had to temporarily move over the unrest. I guess Chicago just kept their drawbridges up for the fun of it too, right? Why did CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo now say it’s time for the rioting to stop, Paul? How did the Trump team smoke out Joe Biden from his bunker? It’s because the rioting is starting to impact the polling, drive suburban and independent voters towards Trump, and even your own paper noted local Wisconsin Democrats are worried Kenosha is doing just that. 

 I mean, wow, dude. Wow.

