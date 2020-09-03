Wow. I mean, if you thought the liberal bubble had popped after Donald Trump’s shocking 2016 upset, you’d be wrong. Of course, it hasn’t popped, but it should have. Instead, it’s been further armored-plated in the minds of some in liberal America, making them more detached than ever. Seriously, that can be the only explanation for this Twitter thread from New York Times Paul Krugman, who dismissed the leftist mayhem engulfing our cities as being grounded in “almost entirely fantasy” because…he went for a morning run and didn’t see any Antifa folks around. I’m not kidding:

I went for a belated NYC run this morning, and am sorry to report that I saw very few black-clad anarchists. Also, the city is not yet in flames 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

The political question of the day is whether Trump can win politically by hammering on a nonexistent crisis of order in America's cities. You would think not, but I'm not 100% confident 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

One reason is that people live in bubbles. After 2016 there was endless reporting on how urban types don't understand the lives of guys in diners. But there's equal if not greater absence of comprehension going the other way. 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

My favorite letter of all time was from a supporter of Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who insisted that us urban Northeasterners just didn't get what life was like for people like him. "How would you feel if New York was full of immigrants?" 6/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

Anyway, important to realize that claims of urban anarchy are almost entirely fantasy. 8/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

Are we sure? A bunch of media folks were sitting in parks and reporting back that there was no unrest happening.



Check again! https://t.co/driqFQjufP — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2020

I slept fine in my bed last night so not sure what her problem is. https://t.co/3Q7X0GYKH3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler was forced to move after his apartment complex was besieged. Leftists rioters tried to set it on fire. In St. Louis, their mayor had to temporarily move over the unrest. I guess Chicago just kept their drawbridges up for the fun of it too, right? Why did CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo now say it’s time for the rioting to stop, Paul? How did the Trump team smoke out Joe Biden from his bunker? It’s because the rioting is starting to impact the polling, drive suburban and independent voters towards Trump, and even your own paper noted local Wisconsin Democrats are worried Kenosha is doing just that.

I mean, wow, dude. Wow.

H/T RedSteeze