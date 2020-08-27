NYT: Wisconsin Democrats Worried Kenosha Mayhem Might Be Help Get Trump Re-elected

After weeks of leftist mayhem, looting, violence, and arson, voters are starting to notice, and they’re getting tired of it. CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, both of whom endorsed this behavior, are now saying the riots need to stop. This was during the Republican National Convention, which unlike the Democratic gathering, actually mentioned the violence engulfing Democrat-run cities. It’s a war zone out there. Our own Julio Rosas has been in Kenosha, which erupted after the recent officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. He survived but is paralyzed from the waist down.

Don Lemon states what Democrats and supporters of the "Defund the Police" movement don't want to hear:



"Most Black people don't want police defunded. They don't want fewer police there. They want more. And most communities of color in this country need police..." pic.twitter.com/EFjPaWlsOx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2020

Storefronts are devastated in Kenosha and the violence is starting to push people towards Trump. The president barely won this county in 2016, but those who backed him are now firmly in his re-elect camp, while Democrats in the area fear that the rioting is putting the state in play. The New York Times had a semi-decent piece on the matter, though they said, “many demonstrations were peaceful.” That’s crap. Nothing is peaceful when buildings and garbage trucks are set on fire, the National Guard moves in, and people are being shot. Yet, even Democrats here who hate Trump are worried that their party simply doesn’t have the toughness needed to get things back into order (via NYT):

In Kenosha County, where the president won by fewer than 250 votes in 2016, those who already supported Mr. Trump said in interviews that the events of the past few days have simply reinforced their conviction that he is the man for the job. But some voters who were less sure of their choice said the chaos in their city and the inability of elected leaders to stop it were currently nudging them toward the Republicans. And some Democrats, nervous about condemning the looting because they said they understood the rage behind it, worried that what was happening in their town might backfire and aid the president’s re-election prospects. […] Ellen Ferwerda, who owns an antique furniture store downtown just blocks from the worst of the destruction that is now closed, said that she was desperate for Mr. Trump to lose in November but that she had “huge concern” the unrest in her town could help him win. She added that local Democratic leaders seemed hesitant to condemn the mayhem. […] Mr. Geraghty, a former Marine, said he was disturbed to see his town looking like “a war zone,” and he feared that the Democrats in charge were “letting people down big time.” Politics for him had long been like a sport he did not follow. In his late 20s, he voted for Barack Obama, the first vote of his life. He did not vote in 2016, and he called the president’s handling of the coronavirus “laughable.” Mr. Geraghty said he disliked how Mr. Trump talked but said the Democratic Party’s vision for governing seemed limited to attacking him and calling him a racist, a charge being leveled so constantly that it was having the effect of alienating, instead of persuading, people. And the idea that Democrats alone were morally pure on race annoyed him. […] Scott Haight, who was boarding up a line of businesses in a Kenosha strip mall on Tuesday, said he blamed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, for what he said was irresponsibly stirring up emotion. (On Monday, Mr. Barnes said the shooting “wasn’t an accident.”) “It’s like ‘What, are you trying to burn our city down?’” Mr. Haight said. Mr. Haight, 59, said he was a “lifelong Democrat” but had decided not to vote this year. “It’s not worth it,” he said. “One’s as bad as the other.”

Hey, a Democrat staying home is a good thing. Chicago is a war zone, New York City is being shot up, Seattle had armed leftists seize an eight-block portion of the city, and Portland is just a total mess. Federal agents had to be deployed to protect federal buildings and then were smeared as the SS-Gestapo by Democrats. They pulled back because apparently the violence would die down if they left. It didn’t. And now, after weeks of total pandemonium and Democratic weakness in our cities, voters should be worried about how these clowns would govern, especially with a man who appears to be dementia-ridden.