Why That Letter Portland's Mayor Sent to Trump Just Blew Up in His Face

Posted: Aug 29, 2020 2:10 AM
Source: Screenshot via C-SPAN

Reagan wrote about this for VIP, but Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler did two things. He sent a ridiculous letter to President Trump turning down his offer of federal assistance to get his lefty street hooligans under control. By the way, he tweeted this thereby showing that law and order were not priorities, and that he’s responsible for the ongoing violence. Second, this letter is a nice in-kind contribution to President Trump’s 2020 re-election effort. 

Wheeler literally told the president to “stay away.” And now, leftists have reportedly stormed the apartment complex where he lives, and they will not leave until he abolishes the police department by 2022 and resigns from office. It wasn’t a massive horde, but now that these folks know where he lives—expect more of these shenanigans. 

Teddy, that letter was stupid. Your mayoralty is a joke. And federal law enforcement in your city didn’t make the situation worse. We’re not all on crack here. This is your fault. First, it’s like governance 101 to never cave to the mob. They don’t care about you—they see you as part of the system and want you gone. They want the system gone. This is no longer about George Floyd, police reform, or racial justice. This is about Marxist revolution. But you sent a letter to show the Left how anti-Trump you are, Teddy. Well, good for you. It’s Portland. That really doesn’t earn you brownie points here, pal. 

