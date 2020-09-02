After the Leftist Mob Found Out Where He Lived, Portland's Mayor Is Forced to Move

Portland’s Teddy Wheeler is packing up and leaving his apartment complex. He can’t live there anymore. And it’s no secret as to why. The leftist mob found out where he lived, protested the hell out of the location, and overall brought the hellish conditions of the streets home to the many other tenants who probably want nothing to do with this nonsense. They want Wheeler to set into motion plans to abolish the police department and resign (via NY Post):

The Democratic mayor of Portland, Ore., is moving from his $840,000 condo to avoid rioters who have repeatedly targeted the building, according to a report. Ted Wheeler wrote to neighbors in his building to say it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” for him to move from the building that rioters tried to torch on his 58th birthday Monday, according to The Oregonian. “I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position,” Wheeler reportedly wrote, according to a screenshot of the email. “It’s unfair to all of you who have no role in politics or in my administration.”

Over the weekend, leftists stormed the lobby of his apartment complex and held a sit-in, demanding that he resign. This came after Teddy sent an absurd letter to President Trump, demanding he “stay away” from Portland; Trump had offered federal law enforcement assistance to help get his city under control prior to this latest sit-in. Oh, and it also doesn’t help that some folks in this unhinged mob tried to actually burn down the building earlier this week (via Oregon Live):

Shortly after 11 p.m. [Monday night 8/31], a bundle of newspapers was set ablaze and thrown into a ground-floor storefront in the residential building. Around the same time, police arrived and warned over a loudspeaker that the gathering had been declared an unlawful assembly, then a riot. Officers ordered people to leave to the west. The 16-story building contains 114 residences. The fire didn’t appear to spread and was quickly extinguished. Police used crowd-control munitions and released smoke into the air as they pushed the crowd west. They ultimately arrested nearly 20 people. Police later said arson investigators were looking for the person who started the fire.

Yeah, Teddy, again, when leftists try to burn down your building, maybe your city is out of control.