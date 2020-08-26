Unbelievable: After Endorsing Leftist Riots, CNN Hosts NOW Say End Them For The Most Obvious Reason

Oh, this is just too good. It’s typical. It’s as expected. It’s CNN. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May that set off this latest wave of left-wing rioting, looting, arson, and mayhem was endorsed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon. We have the receipts, guys. After weeks of rioting, especially on the Left Coast where portions of Seattle were seized by armed leftists, it might be growing into a rather big 2020 campaign issue. And one that Democrats would lose. They’ve endorsed this mayhem. They refused to send in the proper law enforcement resources to restore law and order. And they spit in the face of cops. When President Trump deployed federal agents to enforce law and order and protect federal buildings in these left-wing hellholes, they were smeared by the liberal media. They were Trump’s secret police. Yeah, if there is an SS-Gestapo unit, it’s called the Internal Revenue Service, not the Department of Homeland Security.

We were told the violence would die down if these agents left. They did. The violence persisted. It’s now spilling into the suburbs. The Democratic Party owns this now. And Guy mentioned how pollsters are seeing voters concerned with the amount of leftist rioting occurring. So, given that development, Cuomo and Lemon had an urgent message to deliver last night after the end of the second night of programming for the GOP convention: stop the rioting.

Again, you simply cannot make this up. Now, that these riots look like they’re bound to help Trump secure a second term—it’s time to stop them. So, now all mass gatherings are bad, not because of COVID, but because ‘orange man…bad.’ Being outside to protest is now a bad thing, folks. Rioting in righteous anger in support of racial justice is now a prohibited activity. Stay inside.

Now, left-wing violence is a problem. Well, the horse has left the barn on that one, boys. The toothpaste is out of the tube. It’s done. Finished. These riots won’t die down. In fact, they’re getting more intense. Look at Kenosha, Wisconsin, which is pretty much a war zone right now. Yeah, looks like you guys might have given Trump a rather large in-kind campaign contribution.