Here's the Latest on That University of Oregon Employee Who Said Trump Supporters Should Kill Themselves

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 25, 2024 7:00 AM
Matthew Hinton/The Advocate via AP

It was probably one of the best meltdown videos. However, I know there were multiple entries worthy of the hall of fame from liberals after Kamala Harris got the brakes beaten off her by Donald J. Trump and the Republicans. The reactions were predictable, too. Leonard Serrato, formerly of the University of Oregon, decided to vent on social media, telling Trump supporters to kill themselves. Mind you, this man is the university’s fraternity and sorority assistant director. 

Democrats don’t know how normal people think, and they can’t behave rationally when their trash agenda gets rejected by voters. When grocery prices and inflation are too high, shaming and denigrating the working class is not smart there, college guy. Again, this is like yelling at a homeless person for not having a residence. He was placed on administrative leave immediately. Now, we’ve learned he’s no longer with the school (via KDRV 12): 

The University of Oregon confirmed the departure of former employee, Leonard Serrato. 

Serrato was placed on administrative leave following his posting of a video telling Trump supporters to jump off a bridge.  

The video went viral in early November and has since been removed from his personal page.   

[…] 

"I don't care if we've been friends our entire lives, you can go f--- yourself if you voted for Donald Trump," he said in the video. "If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a f------- better-paying job. Do better in life, get a f------ education, do something, because you are f------ stupid, and I hope you go jump off of a f----- bridge."  

Hey, Lenny, do better because this attitude is why you and your party suck and will continue to do so. There aren’t enough weirdo leftists out there to win national elections. Lenny is part of the cohort that supports policies that get people set ablaze on subways, cheer when people get gunned down in the street because they're corporate officers, and think biological males are women. You’re in the minority for a reason.

Donald Trump becomes the 47th president of the United States next month.

