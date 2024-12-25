WATCH: California's Harsher Criminal Penalties Are Working
Tipsheet

Watch an Eagles Fan 'Crash' a New York Giants Fan's Event...and the Reaction Is Priceless

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 25, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay File

Full disclosure: I’ve always wanted to do this event hosted by New York Giants superfan Joe Ruback. It’s called the big tip dinner. You buy in, enjoy a nice dinner at a diner somewhere in Northern New Jersey (Fact: there are no bad diners in Jersey), and then the waiter or waitress gets a massive tip as a nice Christmas gift.

Ruback has attended every Giants home and away game since 2000 and does great charity work in the area for the fans and players alike. There’s an annual softball game where former and current Giants players participate. Don’t be shocked if old-school legends like Joe Morris, Carl Banks, and other Ring of Honor Giants appear. 

On this occasion, the big tip dinner was 'crashed' by die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan Eric Emanuele “EROCK,” who had apparently been threatening to attend the event for years. He finally kept his word, arrived, trolled Joe, and thanked the Giants for letting Saquon Barkley come to Philly, which likely did not go over well, but it’s fun trash talk.

“He’s not going to be happy to see me,” Emanuele said in a video he shared on social media of him showing up at the event. 

Ultimately, this NFC East crew tipped their waitress $1,700 and gave another $300 to the kitchen staff. 

Merry Christmas.

