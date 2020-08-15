They Caved: Project Veritas' James O'Keefe Emerges Victorious in Second Amendment Fight With FBI

Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe tried to buy a firearm and was denied a few days ago. He later discovered that he was on the prohibited person list regarding the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). Was this an error? Was this over his investigative reporting? The Federal Bureau of Investigation put him on that list. What’s going on? O’Keefe is not a convicted felon. So, it’s no shocker that when he found out his constitutional right to own firearms was infringed upon, he sued. He filed a lawsuit against the FBI earlier this month.

BREAKING: I have been DENIED my Constitutional right to bear arms. The @FBI has erroneously put me on the NICS Background Check System as a convicted felon.



“Are you James O’Keefe?”



“The FBI has you on some list…”#WeHaveRights pic.twitter.com/DBYHO50tNm — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 6, 2020

And now, we’ve learned that Mr. O’Keefe has emerged victorious. Furthermore, some key allies in the Second Amendment fight, like Richard Heller, who was the driving force behind the landmark DC v. Heller decision that gutted the city’s handgun ban, said that O’Keefe should pursue finding those who messed with his rights. He added that the FBI doesn’t do things by accident (via Project Veritas):

A week after vowing to get his constitutional right to bear arms restored, James O’Keefe III, learned the FBI reversed course on an erroneous denial to purchase a shotgun. “This is a victory for all Americans. No law-abiding citizen should be wrongfully denied the basic right to bear arms,” said O’Keefe, who attempted to buy the shotgun July 26. “Throughout this ordeal, I have learned from too many people about the hassles regular Americans have gone through just to exercise their right to keep and bear arms,” O’Keefe said. “It should not be so difficult to exercise a right the Constitution says should not be infringed,” he said. […] “This was not a mistake,” said Richard “Dick” Heller, whose successful 2008 lawsuit overturned the District of Columbia’s handgun ban and kicked off the current revival of gun rights across the country. “I don’t think the FBI does anything by accident.” The veteran of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division said he strongly urges O’Keefe to find the people in the FBI responsible for stripping him of his constitutionally protected gun rights and to sue them individually as well for their infringement of his civil rights.

BREAKING: FBI CAVES!!!!



Following my lawsuit, the @FBI HAS REMOVED MY NAME FROM NICS 'FELONS' LIST IN STUNNING FASHION



I received a call just moments ago saying a gun I attempted to purchase a few weeks ago was now ready for pick up.



WE ARE NOW 8-0 IN LAWSUITS! #WeHaveRights pic.twitter.com/Yf940IjwZo — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 14, 2020

Yeah, the FBI has had its dirty laundry exposed this week. One of their top officials, former bureau lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, pleaded guilty to doctoring evidence to secure a FISA spy warrant against Carter Page, a former Trump campaign official. There are some bad people in that building for sure. The exposure of Spygate, the bias against Donald Trump, and the attempt to boot him with this Russian collusion delusion have generated nothing by bad news for the bureau in the past couple of years. No doubt that the temporary denial of his Second Amendment rights should be looked into as well, but that’s up to Mr. O’Keefe. If he goes that route, happy hunting, sir.