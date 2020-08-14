BREAKING: The First Guilty Plea of the Durham Probe is Here

The first guilty plea as a result of U.S. Attorney John Durham's criminal investigation into the origins of the Obama administration's phony Russia investigation has arrived.

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is expected to plead guilty to charges of making false statements Friday. He is guilty of changing information in a CIA email, a fabrication of evidence, in order obtain a FISA warrant to spy on former Trump campaign official Carter Page.

The Federalist has more on his actions:

Clinesmith’s deliberate falsification of a federal spy warrant was first revealed last December following a lengthy investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG), headed by Michael Horowitz. Horowitz and his team wrote in a 434-page report that Clinesmith — identified in the report as “OGC Attorney” — altered an email from a separate U.S. federal agency, believed to be the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), to falsely state that Page had never worked with the CIA to investigate suspected Russia agents operating within the U.S. In fact, as Clinesmith was told by the operative, Page had worked with the CIA previously, as well as with the FBI. According to the OIG report, Clinesmith “[o]mitted Page’s prior relationship with another U.S. government agency, despite being reminded by the other agency in June 2017, prior to the filing of the final [FISA warrant] renewal application, about Page’s past status with that other agency.” “Instead of including this information in the final renewal application,” the OIG report stated, Clinesmith “altered an email from the other agency so that the email stated that Page was ‘not a source’ for the other agency, which the FBI affiant relied upon in signing the final renewal application.”

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night, Attorney General Bill Barr said there would be a development in the Durham probe today, adding more is on the way before the 2020 presidential election.

"Things are moving along at the proper pace as dictated by the facts in this investigation," Barr said.

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates.