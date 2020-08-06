Why Project Veritas' James O'Keefe Can No Longer Buy Firearms...And Yes, The FBI Is Involved

Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe will expose the bad behavior of the Left. From leading an investigation that gutted the left-wing ACORN organization to the liberal media knowing that the Russian collusion story was a myth, O’Keefe’s operatives will expose the truth and catalog evidence that many conservatives already know about these liberal institutions. He also did a lengthy deep-dive into the shady operations of the Hillary Clinton campaign. CNN was also a target of one of his investigations. Big Tech has also been put in the crosshairs of Mr. O’Keefe—and all for good reason. These are left-wing bastions. They’re undemocratic. And their actions must be exposed. Oh, and Jeffrey Epstein and the media providing him protection by burying his creepy deeds was also the subject of an O’Keefe combover.

So, you can expect that O’Keefe has made a lot of enemies on the Left. He’s certainly a target for legal action, but now there’s a new player targeting him. It would seem that someone at the FBI put Mr. O’Keefe on the felon list regarding the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), making him a prohibited person. He can no longer buy firearms, despite never committing a felony. Gun owners interviewed certainly see this as a legitimate legal matter, and O’ Keefe has filed a lawsuit. Is this retaliation?

I’ll bet the mortgage that something along those lines is happening here (via Project Veritas):

BREAKING: I have been DENIED my Constitutional right to bear arms. The @FBI has erroneously put me on the NICS Background Check System as a convicted felon.



“Are you James O’Keefe?”



“The FBI has you on some list…”#WeHaveRights pic.twitter.com/DBYHO50tNm — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 6, 2020

Project Veritas Action and Project Veritas today released a video of James O'Keefe III, who has never been convicted of a felony, being denied the right to keep and bear arms. The rejection has led O’Keefe to file a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). When asked why the FBI has denied his ability to purchase a firearm, the FBI disclosed O'Keefe is falsely identified as a convicted felon on the NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check) list. He has never been convicted of a felony. “The lawsuit is being filed in the Southern District Court of New York seeking an order requiring the FBI to remove him from this list as required by law under 18 U.S.C. § 925A,” said Jered Ede Esq., who is representing O’Keefe. “Notably, the FBI has not disclosed what information it is relying on to place him on its watch list,” Ede stated in the complaint filed with the court.

We’ll keep you updated. Once again, we have another story of the FBI acting badly, but we should totally trust these folks with FISA spy warrants, right?