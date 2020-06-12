Classic: CNN Reporter Displays Linguistic Gymnastics Trying to Frame Far-Left Mob in Seattle as Peaceful

I’ve seen some good tweets about far-left wingnuts seizing of parts of Seattle. It’s called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). There’s no police. Some folks have described it as Mad Max for eight city blocks to 'Escape from New York' governing-style. They’re not wrong. The city has devolved into quasi-anarchy, with crime spiking. Our own Julio Rosas is there, embedded with these folks.

.@Julio_Rosas11, crushing it again with another Fox News hit speaking to Laura @IngrahamAngle.



Responding to @OliverDarcy's dismissal of what's going on in CHAZ, he had this zinger: "When President Trump calls CNN fake news, there's a reason why that insult sticks." pic.twitter.com/I6yxBBqhOm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 12, 2020

Will there be a return to law and order? Probably not. Gov. Jay Inslee doesn’t seem willing to confront these people. The mayor, Jenny Durkan, seems to all but endorse this seizure as a peaceful event. That’s not usually how it goes.

9-1-1 response times have tripled in the area, Seattle’s police chief says, harming victims of violent crimes. https://t.co/qn9qTDGLM9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 12, 2020

.@SeattlePD Chief Carmen Best: “We have heard that there are armed people patrolling the streets near 12th and Pine... we have also heard that theses armed people may be demanding money from business owners...” https://t.co/fNhIkO0Zon pic.twitter.com/EY13aSWGec — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 12, 2020

“liberated streets” — nyt sinks lower https://t.co/JFcTFO7Nxb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 11, 2020

CUOMO: "How long do you think Seattle and those few blocks looks like this?"



MAYOR DURKAN: "I don't know; we could have the summer of love." pic.twitter.com/x30LWOxmzb — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 12, 2020

Right now, it’s pretty much the wild west in there, think Somalia in the 1990s. And yes, there is reportedly a warlord running the show (via NY Post):

when you took a wrong turn into the CHAZ pic.twitter.com/uItMeGvu89 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 12, 2020

A Seattle rapper is accused of declaring himself a warlord — and acting as the sheriff of the city’s leaderless, cop-free protest zone dubbed the CHAZ. Raz Simone was caught on video allegedly assaulting someone over graffiti in the CHAZ — which stands for Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone — a six-block area set up by protesters this week around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. “We are the police of this community now,” a person on the video posted to Twitter is heard telling the alleged vandal, as Simone tries to intervene. “We are the leaders of this community now.” The video then shows Simone and the tagger scuffling. Simone, who’s reportedly been patrolling the CHAZ with an AK-47 and a handgun, responded on Twitter, saying the men squashed their beef.

And how has the media treated this incident? Oh, well with kid gloves of course, as noted by former CNN producer and media executive Steve Krakauer. Right now, the liberal media is appearing to have a contest concerning who can be the CHAZ militia’s top public relations executive. Why? Well, CNN told me that it’s a right-wing myth that there are folks with guns in CHAZ. Yeah, that totally collapsed on live TV (via Fourth Watch):

The New York Times got poetic in its coverage, noting the "free food" in the headline of their piece. "What has emerged is an experiment in life without the police — part street festival, part commune," it reads. "Hundreds have gathered to hear speeches, poetry and music. On Tuesday night, dozens of people sat in the middle of an intersection to watch '13th,' the Ava DuVernay film about the criminal justice system’s impact on African-Americans. On Wednesday, children made chalk drawings in the middle of the street." Fun! Nevermind that police say the, uh, residents are extorting local businesses in their "zone," or that there are reports of armed guards checking IDs. CNN's JV media team reports it's just a right-wing conspiracy that there are armed individuals at all. Which makes it a little hard to explain this CNN segment tonight, which started with a CNN reporter describing the "peaceful" activities happening... before his live report was crashed by a protester yelling about racism and trying to organize others to continue to interrupt the report…

Incredible CNN segment. Reporter says how peaceful it is in CHAZ. One of the protesters crashes the shot and tries to organize people to interrupt the report. Reporter then says “no doubt some of these protesters are armed” (contradicting CNN's report): https://t.co/FBiJaGifZR pic.twitter.com/AnQBI0QOm8 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 12, 2020

The constant touching of the face mask is a fantastic extra feature of this ridiculous segment. https://t.co/XKhVkipsdG — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) June 12, 2020

When a predisposed narrative collapses in real time... https://t.co/6UZQkT9gDn — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 12, 2020

I mean the doublethink here. People who seize portions of a city with armed volunteers are peaceful. I think the best example of this mental exercise rests with this tweet from Fox Business’ Evie Fordham, who got a text from someone who owns a business inside CHAZ.

Text from someone who owns a business in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle - I’m still trying to reconcile the two parts of this sentence in my mind pic.twitter.com/Dz5Bl9qQTU — Evie Fordham (@eviefordham) June 11, 2020

“Hi, we are still closed, but I was up there the other night with my family right before the shooting and it was very peaceful.”

Things are double-plus good, huh? Wow.