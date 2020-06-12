Townhall's Julio Rosas Reports on the CHAZ Live From Seattle on The Larry O'Connor Show

Townhall's Julio Rosas joined Larry O'Connor on his radio show this afternoon on Los Angeles' KABC to give a live update from the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in the heart of Seattle.

Listen to the interview below and follow Julio on Twitter for live up-to-the-minute developments on the ground as this situation continues to evolve, with local leaders continuing to discount the seriousness of the situation and President Trump vowing to step in.

Reporter @Julio_Rosas11 says media 'trying to dismiss' ugly side Seattle's 'Autonomous Zone,' but he’s seen it himselfhttps://t.co/UESAWZD5QI — Brian Flood (@briansflood) June 12, 2020

.@Julio_Rosas11, crushing it again with another Fox News hit speaking to Laura @IngrahamAngle.



Responding to @OliverDarcy's dismissal of what's going on in CHAZ, he had this zinger: "When President Trump calls CNN fake news, there's a reason why that insult sticks." pic.twitter.com/I6yxBBqhOm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 12, 2020

Tensions are high in the CHAZ after some officers came in to enter the East Precinct. Some in the crowd wanted to make sure nothing happened to the officers. Others wanted to prevent the officers from entering the zone. Arguments are breaking out amongst the crowd. pic.twitter.com/uKYLrUEycl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020