Townhall's Julio Rosas Reports on the CHAZ Live From Seattle on The Larry O'Connor Show

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Townhall's Julio Rosas joined Larry O'Connor on his radio show this afternoon on Los Angeles' KABC to give a live update from the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in the heart of Seattle.

Listen to the interview below and follow Julio on Twitter for live up-to-the-minute developments on the ground as this situation continues to evolve, with local leaders continuing to discount the seriousness of the situation and President Trump vowing to step in.

