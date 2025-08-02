JD Vance Reacts to That American Eagle Ad Featuring Sydney Sweeney

In an interview this week, Vice President JD Vance reacted to the viral American Eagle ad featuring actress Sydney Sweeney that has radical leftists losing it.

Advertisement

To recap, retailer American Eagle launched a campaign featuring “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney touting her “great jeans.” The tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” had leftists triggered, as they believe Sweeney is boasting about being a white woman.

In one ad, Sweeney stands before a poster of herself stating, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes,” before the word “genes” is crossed out and replaced with “jeans.”

In a separate video, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Of course, leftists accused Sweeney and American Eagle of promoting eugenics, white supremacy, and Nazi propaganda.

When asked about it on the "Ruthless" podcast on Friday, Vance did not hold back.

"My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy," Vance joked during the interview.

"It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though," Vance continued, "you have like a normal, all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right? To try to…sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it's like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?"

"I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is, ‘We're going to be less crazy,’" he continued. "The lesson they have apparently taken is, ‘We're going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful.’ Great strategy, guys. That's how you're going to win the midterms. Especially young American men."

"[Democrats] have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it's like — did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?" — @VP @JDVance on the @RuthlessPodcast 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xu3i5uG73x — Taylor Van Kirk (@VPPressSec) August 1, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!