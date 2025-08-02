Rolling Stone's Piece Defending the Dems' Russian Collusion Hoax Is Beyond Parody
JD Vance Reacts to That American Eagle Ad Featuring Sydney Sweeney

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | August 02, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In an interview this week, Vice President JD Vance reacted to the viral American Eagle ad featuring actress Sydney Sweeney that has radical leftists losing it. 

To recap, retailer American Eagle launched a campaign featuring “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney touting her “great jeans.” The tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” had leftists triggered, as they believe Sweeney is boasting about being a white woman. 

In one ad, Sweeney stands before a poster of herself stating, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes,” before the word “genes” is crossed out and replaced with “jeans.”

In a separate video, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Of course, leftists accused Sweeney and American Eagle of promoting eugenics, white supremacy, and Nazi propaganda. 

When asked about it on the "Ruthless" podcast on Friday, Vance did not hold back.

"My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy," Vance joked during the interview.

"It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though," Vance continued, "you have like a normal, all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right? To try to…sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it's like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?" 

"I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is, ‘We're going to be less crazy,’" he continued. "The lesson they have apparently taken is, ‘We're going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful.’ Great strategy, guys. That's how you're going to win the midterms. Especially young American men."

