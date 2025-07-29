Leftists Are Mad About Sydney Sweeney's 'Great Jeans'

Retailer American Eagle launched a campaign featuring “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney touting her “great jeans.” Now it’s the center of a political firestorm.

The tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” had leftists triggered, as they believe Sweeney is boasting about being a white woman.

In one clip, Sweeney stands before a poster of herself stating, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes,” before the word “genes” is crossed out and replaced with “jeans.”





In a separate video, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Now, leftists are accusing the actress and American Eagle of promoting eugenics, white supremacy, and Nazi propaganda (via Fox News):

"Entirely tone-deaf," one user commented on Instagram. "This is what happens when you have no [people] of color in a room. Particularly in a time like this. This ad campaign got so caught up in this ‘clever’ play on words and this stunt the [people] in the room missed what was so blatantly obvious to anyone not White," another wrote. Some others in the comments called out the ad for allegedly being "Nazi propaganda." "Oh cute she’s in her Nazi propaganda era," one user wrote.

“not [sic] sure who needs to hear this but just because you don’t like something doesn’t make it Nazi,” she wrote on X.

not sure who needs to hear this but just because you don’t like something doesn’t make it Nazi https://t.co/PzZAGGrvn4 — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) July 28, 2025

