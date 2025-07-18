Vance Responds to the Wall Street Journal's Supposed 'Bombshell' About Trump and Epstein

On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance shared his thoughts on this so-called “exclusive” story the Wall Street Journal published regarding President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

As Matt covered, the story was about a birthday card allegedly written by Trump for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. WSJ played up the fact that the birthday card was never published before. Trump ended all contact with Epstein in 2008.

“Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bulls***. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it,” the vice president wrote.

“Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?” he added.

Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it.



Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump? https://t.co/KHsTFOSl34 — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 17, 2025

Townhall covered how Trump told the WSJ, “It’s not my language. It’s not my words."

In a post on Truth Social, the president confirmed he was suing the paper for publishing the story.

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” the president affirmed.

“President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist,” he added.

“[WSJ] has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’ and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant. If there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago,” he stated.

🚨 President Trump responds to The Wall Street Journal:



“It has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’…” pic.twitter.com/sM0a8kSHOy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!