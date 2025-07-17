The Left Is Freaking Out Over Trump's Bruised Hand and Swollen Ankles. Here's...
Wait, That's the 'Big' Trump-Epstein WSJ Story? It's a Complete BS Nothing Burger

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 17, 2025 8:15 PM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

The Wall Street Journal did great work detailing Joe Biden’s mental health decline, which was excoriated by the legacy press. Then, Biden imploded before a national audience in the June debate on CNN. By mid-July, he was kicked off the ticket. Now, for hours, we were teased about a major publication dropping a Trump-Epstein bombshell, with documentation. It got liberals all frenzied up, but like Russia collusion scoops before this, it was a complete and total nothing burger. 

And this ‘exclusive’ the Journal has for this Trump-Epstein story is just that —a classic jumping-the-shark moment. Some people got all riled up over a birthday card allegedly written by Trump for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003, which Trump denied writing. The article makes it clear that the president will file a lawsuit over this piece. Trump ceased all contact with Epstein in 2008, the year he was formally convicted of procuring a child for prostitution.  

But wait, the Wall Street Journal says that it’s newsworthy because these birthday cards were never publicized before—who cares? There’s nothing here. Nothing. The rest are all of Trump and Epstein’s contacts before the 2008 ostracism. The glowing quotes Trump said about the dead financier are from before 2008. I’m sure a lot of people thought John Wayne Gacy was a great guy and was largely seen as a pillar of the community, before those bodies were found in his crawl space. Birthday cards—is this even real? Even Elon Musk, who had a very public falling out with Trump, admitted that what’s described in this piece isn’t something Trump would do (via WSJ): 

It was Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, and Ghislaine Maxwell was preparing a special gift to mark the occasion. She turned to Epstein’s family and friends. One of them was Donald Trump. 

Maxwell collected letters from Trump and dozens of Epstein’s other associates for a 2003 birthday album, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.  

Pages from the leather-bound album—assembled before Epstein was first arrested in 2006—are among the documents examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein and Maxwell years ago, according to people who have reviewed the pages. It’s unclear if any of the pages are part of the Trump administration’s recent review. 

[…] 

The letter bearing Trump’s name, which was reviewed by the Journal, is bawdy—like others in the album. It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair. 

The letter concludes: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” 

In an interview with the Journal on Tuesday evening, Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the picture. “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he said. 

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he said. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.” 

He told the Journal he was preparing to file a lawsuit if it published an article. “I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else,” he said. 

[…] 

Both men said that they subsequently had a falling-out. Trump has said their friendship ended before Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, served time in a Florida jail and registered as a sex offender.  

What a waste of everyone's time, to be honest. Who at the Wall Street Journal approved publishing this garbage? 

