How This GOP Senator Reacted to the Dems' Tantrum on the Judiciary Committee...
The WSJ's Trump-Epstein Story Is a Total Trainwreck
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Responds to Trump's Fraud Allegations
Gun Owners Just Declared War on the Postal Service — And They Just...
VIP
NPR and PBS Are on the Brink, and Scott MacFarlane Contracted PTSD From...
Rubio Shuts Down the Election Lectures: U.S. Won’t Play Global Referee
Journalist Suffers PTSD After Butler Assassination Attempt... From the Crowd?
Karine Jean-Pierre Subpoenaed With Other Biden Officials Over Cover-Up Allegations
Bernie Moreno Unveils Bill to Punish Executives Who Hire Illegal Immigrants
Trump Signs Law Cracking Down on Fentanyl
VIP
The Voting Age Will Be Lowered in This Country
Rep. Luna: JFK Assassination Files Compiled by KGB to Be Released Soon
NC Lawmaker Introduces 'BIDEN Act' Prohibiting Future Autopen Fraud
Noem: This Longstanding TSA Rule May Change
Tipsheet

Trump Slams WSJ Over Hit Piece, Calls It a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 17, 2025 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump responded directly to a report from the Wall Street Journal detailing his "relationship" with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

Advertisement

As Matt covered, the “exclusive” story was about a birthday card allegedly written by Trump for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. WSJ played up the fact that the birthday card was never published before. Trump ended all contact with Epstein in 2008.

“It’s not my language. It’s not my words," Trump told the WSJ.

As Matt noted, even Elon Musk, who recently had a falling out with the president, said, “It really doesn’t sound like something Trump would say [to be honest].”

Trump shared his thoughts on the matter on his platform Truth Social:

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” the president affirmed. 

Trump noted that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the publication that the letter was fake, as well. 

“President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist,” he added. 

Recommended

The WSJ's Trump-Epstein Story Is a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“[WSJ] has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’ and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant. If there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago,” he stated. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The WSJ's Trump-Epstein Story Is a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Senator Kennedy's Takedown of the CEO of PBS Was Glorious Townhall Video
How This GOP Senator Reacted to the Dems' Tantrum on the Judiciary Committee Was Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War? Kurt Schlichter
Are We About to See Some Damning Intel on the Russian Collusion Hoax? Matt Vespa
White House Reveals How Many Illegal Aliens Have Self Deported Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The WSJ's Trump-Epstein Story Is a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement