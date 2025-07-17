Trump Slams WSJ Over Hit Piece, Calls It a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump responded directly to a report from the Wall Street Journal detailing his "relationship" with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As Matt covered, the “exclusive” story was about a birthday card allegedly written by Trump for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. WSJ played up the fact that the birthday card was never published before. Trump ended all contact with Epstein in 2008.

“It’s not my language. It’s not my words," Trump told the WSJ.

As Matt noted, even Elon Musk, who recently had a falling out with the president, said, “It really doesn’t sound like something Trump would say [to be honest].”

Trump shared his thoughts on the matter on his platform Truth Social:

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” the president affirmed.

Trump noted that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the publication that the letter was fake, as well.

“President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist,” he added.

“[WSJ] has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’ and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant. If there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago,” he stated.

🚨 President Trump responds to The Wall Street Journal:



“It has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’…” pic.twitter.com/sM0a8kSHOy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2025

