Maurene Comey Issues First Statement Since Her Firing

Matt covered this story Wednesday. Earlier this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced this week that she fired Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump fired James Comey during his previous presidential administration.

Now, Maurene Comey has broken her silence. In a note to her colleagues, she alluded to Trump as a “tyrant” and suggested that the president is using fear to control.

“If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain,” Comey said in the note, which was obtained by The Associated Press and MSNBC on Thursday. “Do not let that happen. Fear is the tool of a tyrant, wielded to suppress independent thought.”

“Instead of fear,” she added, “let this moment fuel the fire that already burns at the heart of this place. A fire of righteous indignation at abuses of power. Of commitment to seek justice for victims. Of dedication to truth above all else.”

Recently, Maurene Comey was among the prosecutors in the sex trafficking and racketeering case against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Additionally, she helped secure the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell helped Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.