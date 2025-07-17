Gavin Newsom Just Lost Another Battle to Trump
Barack Obama Finally Addresses Those Divorce Rumors

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 17, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Barack Obama addressed rumors that he and former first lady Michelle Obama are headed towards divorce. 

The former president made the remarks on the “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson” podcast. This episode came out Wednesday. 

On the podcast, Robinson claimed that it was “nice” to have Barack and Michelle “in the same room.”

“I know, because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced,” Michelle Obama responded.

Barack Obama asserted that he simply “missed” the divorce rumors that have been swirling.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting…we’ve had some really hard times…a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to,” Michelle Obama said.

“Don’t make me cry,” Barack Obama responded.

Townhall previously reported how Michelle Obama said that she felt “so glad” she never had a son with her husband. 

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy,” Michelle Obama previously stated on her podcast.

“Because he would have been a Barack Obama,” she added.

Before this, she had stated, “The fact that people don't see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage.” 

As Townhall covered, she added, “We are 60. We're 60, y'all. You just are not gonna know what we're doing every minute of the day.”

Additionally, Michelle Obama said at one point, “If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it.”

