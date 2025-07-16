Did You Catch What Newsom Said About Sex Change Surgeries for Children?

In an interview on the Shawn Ryan Show, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, would not say whether or not it was acceptable for children to undergo irreversible sex reassignment surgery.

Advertisement

“Is 8 years old too young [for sex change surgery]?” Ryan asked the governor.

“Now that I have a 9-year-old, just became 9, come on man, I get it. So those are legit,” he said.

“It’s interesting…the issue of age, I haven’t, it’s interesting, I…as I…as someone who has been so focused on equality broadly, LGBT rights, particularly though, gay marriage…the trans issue for me is also novel,” he stuttered.

“It’s over the last few years…I’m trying to understand as much as anyone else. The whole pronoun thing, trying to understand all of that…that was..the hell..I get it. All this stuff started to collapse on us,” Newsom said, before pointing out that he joked with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk about the gender neutral term “Latinx” to describe Latinos and Latinas who do not wish to identify with a gender.

Q: Is 8-years-old too young for a sex change?”



NEWSOM: “Now that I have a 9-year-old, come on man, I get it.”pic.twitter.com/VdgPF5eMVV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2025

This comes after Newsom claimed on his own podcast that he was not a fan of using “preferred pronouns.”

“I had one meeting where people started going around the table with pronouns,” Newsom said. “I’m like, ‘What the hell, why is this the biggest issue?’”

In the interview, Newsom said “I can hold both in my hand,” referring to “the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities” and when “wokeness” goes too far.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.