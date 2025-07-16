Did You Catch What Newsom Said About Sex Change Surgeries for Children?

After Endorsing That Trash Immigration Compromise, This GOP Congresswoman Has to Go
Madeline Leesman
July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

In an interview on the Shawn Ryan Show, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, would not say whether or not it was acceptable for children to undergo irreversible sex reassignment surgery.

“Is 8 years old too young [for sex change surgery]?” Ryan asked the governor. 

“Now that I have a 9-year-old, just became 9, come on man, I get it. So those are legit,” he said. 

“It’s interesting…the issue of age, I haven’t, it’s interesting, I…as I…as someone who has been so focused on equality broadly, LGBT rights, particularly though, gay marriage…the trans issue for me is also novel,” he stuttered. 

“It’s over the last few years…I’m trying to understand as much as anyone else. The whole pronoun thing, trying to understand all of that…that was..the hell..I get it. All this stuff started to collapse on us,” Newsom said, before pointing out that he joked with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk about the gender neutral term “Latinx” to describe Latinos and Latinas who do not wish to identify with a gender. 

This comes after Newsom claimed on his own podcast that he was not a fan of using “preferred pronouns.”

“I had one meeting where people started going around the table with pronouns,” Newsom said. “I’m like, ‘What the hell, why is this the biggest issue?’”

In the interview, Newsom said “I can hold both in my hand,” referring to “the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities” and when “wokeness” goes too far.

