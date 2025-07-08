Intelligence Operative on Epstein Files: 'This Is a Total F**king Disaster'
There's Been an Update in the Transgender Athlete Saga in California

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 08, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

On Monday, California rejected a resolution agreement from the Department of Education (ED) to follow a federal law requiring transgender athletes to stay out of women’s sports. 

Education Secretary Linda McMahon shared the news in a post on X with images of the rejection from California. 

“California has just REJECTED our resolution agreement to follow federal law and keep men out of women's sports,” McMahon wrote. 

“Turns out Gov. Newsom’s acknowledgment that “it’s an issue of fairness” was empty political grandstanding,” she added, pointing out that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will soon get involved. 

Last month, this writer spoke to McMahon on-the-record about this specific situation in California. A 16-year-old boy in California competed at a women’s track meet. Predictably, he won the competition, completely flouting President Donald Trump’s executive order to keep men out of women’s sports. 

This discussion with the secretary centered around Title IX, the federal civil rights legislation that the Biden administration tried to rewrite to allow the basis of “sex” to encompass “gender identity.” 

At the time, McMahon told me that the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) was investigating California over the incident. 

“It’s unfortunate with Gov. Newsom in California because he comes out and says ‘Hey, there’s no room for boys to compete in girls’ sports.’ He says that, very forcefully. Then he does nothing about it and he allows it to happen. We are continuing our investigation in California and other states…then we take action. One of the potential actions we can take, also, is taking federal funds away from some of the schools that are in noncompliance. So, those options are on the table as well,” McMahon added.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on his podcast in March that there is a clear issue of fairness that arises when men are allowed to compete against women, as Townhall covered.

“Well, I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that,” Newsom told conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “It is an issue of fairness. It’s deeply unfair.” 

“I am not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree,” he said. “I revere sports, so the issue of fairness is completely legit.”

However, Newsom has done nothing to stop incidents like this happening in his state.

