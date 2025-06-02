Huckabee Blasts Dangerous Media Lies, Demands Retractions
Trump Puts 'Anti-American Radicals' on Notice
The Two Judges Who Ruled Against Trump's Mass Firings Are Whack Jobs, But...
VIP
Young Men Are Based
Two Brutal Numbers for Dems Just Dropped on CNN
Piers Morgan Wasn't Having Any of Chuck Todd's 'Trump Is in Mental Decline'...
Supreme Court Just Handed Anti-Gunners a Major Win – but There Is Still...
Suspected Terrorist Charged With Hate Crime for Firebombing Israel Supporters
Trey Gowdy Clobbers Jasmine Crockett for Mocking People With ADHD
Federalism Not Failure: Why Shifting Welfare to the States Is a Good Thing
Fiscal Hawks Push Back on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Operation Patriot: One of the Largest I.C.E. Enforcement Operations Ever
VIP
Many Latino Migrants Are Headed to this European Country
Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country?...
Election in Poland Brings Good News for Conservatives
Tipsheet

Here We Go Again: A 'Trans' Athlete Dominated a Women's Track and Field Championship

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 02, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

A male athlete who thinks he is a “trans woman” annihilated the competition at a women’s track and field event in California. 

The athlete, AB Hernandez, 16, took home gold in the girls’ high jump and triple jump, according to several reports. 

Advertisement

Reportedly, Hernandez competed under a new rule that is the first of its kind in the nation by a high school sports governing body. 

In an interview, Hernandez said he felt “nervous” competing against women. 

His mother, Nereyda Hernandez, said, “When you see how happy this kid is being herself, you know, the first time I saw her come out, dressed as a girl, she didn’t have to hide it from me…I saw it in her face. I was like, ‘This is it. This is what she wants. I’m going to support it,’” she said. 

When asked about the people who protested her son competing against women, Nereyda Hernandez didn’t respond directly to the issue of fairness. 

“I’m not losing my child because of my stubbornness and for me being close-minded. I’d rather embrace our times together, even if it’s been this difficult, than going to a cemetery and crying because I couldn’t accept something,” she said, seemingly referring to the fact that pro-transgender activists claim that transgender people will commit suicide if they are not allowed to express themselves as the opposite gender. 

Recommended

Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

California’s policy allowing Hernandez to compete against women completely defies President Donald Trump’s executive order banning men from women’s sports. 

The order, signed in February, mandates that Title IX be interpreted as prohibiting the participation of transgender girls and women in female sports. This is a far cry from the Biden administration’s approach to Title IX, where they redefined the basis of “sex” to include the concept of gender identity.

Tags: TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
Piers Morgan Wasn't Having Any of Chuck Todd's 'Trump Is in Mental Decline' Nonsense Matt Vespa
Two Brutal Numbers for Dems Just Dropped on CNN Matt Vespa
Huckabee Blasts Dangerous Media Lies, Demands Retractions Katie Pavlich
Trey Gowdy Clobbers Jasmine Crockett for Mocking People With ADHD Jeff Charles
Israel and the West Need to Get Serious About Defeating Our Enemies Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
Advertisement