Here We Go Again: A 'Trans' Athlete Dominated a Women's Track and Field Championship

A male athlete who thinks he is a “trans woman” annihilated the competition at a women’s track and field event in California.

The athlete, AB Hernandez, 16, took home gold in the girls’ high jump and triple jump, according to several reports.

Reportedly, Hernandez competed under a new rule that is the first of its kind in the nation by a high school sports governing body.

In an interview, Hernandez said he felt “nervous” competing against women.

His mother, Nereyda Hernandez, said, “When you see how happy this kid is being herself, you know, the first time I saw her come out, dressed as a girl, she didn’t have to hide it from me…I saw it in her face. I was like, ‘This is it. This is what she wants. I’m going to support it,’” she said.

When asked about the people who protested her son competing against women, Nereyda Hernandez didn’t respond directly to the issue of fairness.

“I’m not losing my child because of my stubbornness and for me being close-minded. I’d rather embrace our times together, even if it’s been this difficult, than going to a cemetery and crying because I couldn’t accept something,” she said, seemingly referring to the fact that pro-transgender activists claim that transgender people will commit suicide if they are not allowed to express themselves as the opposite gender.

California’s policy allowing Hernandez to compete against women completely defies President Donald Trump’s executive order banning men from women’s sports.

The order, signed in February, mandates that Title IX be interpreted as prohibiting the participation of transgender girls and women in female sports. This is a far cry from the Biden administration’s approach to Title IX, where they redefined the basis of “sex” to include the concept of gender identity.