Trump’s Education Secretary Reveals What Will Happen If States Allow Transgender Athletes to Compete

In a roundtable discussion with reporters in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon told Townhall what actions the Trump administration will take if they learn that blue states are flouting the executive order signed this year that bars men from women’s sports.

McMahon spoke to the reporters on preserving Title IX, the federal civil rights legislation that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program or activity that receives federal funding.

As Townhall covered, the Biden administration previously tried to re-write this measure to allow the basis of “sex” to encompass “gender identity.”

When Trump signed his order, he asserted that states that do not follow it will be punished. Earlier this month, a 16-year-old boy in California competed at a women’s track meet. Predictably, he won the competition.

When asked about the repercussions that states will face over these kinds of situations, McMahon offered the following:

“We do investigate…our Office of Civil Rights (OCR) investigates any of those allegations, and if there is a finding, sometimes we can negotiate with that particular school. Or, we can turn it over to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate further,” McMahon said.

In California specifically, McMahon pointed out Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s hypocrisy on the issue of transgender athletes.

“It’s unfortunate with Gov. Newsom in California because he comes out and says ‘Hey, there’s no room for boys to compete in girls’ sports.’ He says that, very forcefully. Then he does nothing about it and he allows it to happen. We are continuing our investigation in California and other states…then we take action. One of the potential actions we can take, also, is taking federal funds away from some of the schools that are in noncompliance. So, those options are on the table as well,” McMahon added.

The California athlete in question, AB Hernandez, 16, took home gold in the girls’ high jump and triple jump.

Male track athlete dominates California’s women’s state championships pic.twitter.com/YA8L84izuR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2025

In the aftermath, President Trump wrote on Truth Social that “large scale fines” would be imposed on California.