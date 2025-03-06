CNN Had to Edit Its Fact-Check of Trump's Address to Congress Over a...
Tipsheet

Newsom Makes a Stunning Admission About 'Trans' Athletes in Women's Sports

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 06, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on his podcast this week that he believes it’s “deeply unfair” for men who think they are women to compete in women’s sports. 

This shocking admission from the Golden State’s left-wing governor comes shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning men from women’s sports

Newsom made the revelation in the first episode of his podcast, “This is Gavin Newsom.” His first guest was conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as Leah mentioned

Newsom and Kirk discussed a number of topics on the hour-long episode. Sure enough, the issue of transgender ideology came up.

“Would you say no men in female sports?” Kirk asked Newsom.

“Well, I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that,” Newsom stated. “It is an issue of fairness. It’s deeply unfair.” 

“I am not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you,” he said.

“I revere sports, so the issue of fairness is completely legit,” Newsom said. “And I saw that…the last couple years, boy did I [see] how you guys were able to weaponize that issue at another level.”

Newsom then added that he thinks we need to approach this issue with “humility and grace.” 

“These poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression,” he said of transgenders, adding “the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well.”

“Both things I can hold in my hand. How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think you know is inherent in you, but not always expressed on the issue?” he said.

That’s not all. Newsom acknowledged that the ads from the Trump campaign targeting Vice President Kamala Harris’ stance on transgender issues contributed to her loss. The ads specifically pointed out that she supported taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgeries for illegal aliens and inmates. As Townhall covered, former President Bill Clinton told Harris to say she was against this. She did not heed his advice. 

“She didn’t even react to it, which was even more devastating,” Newsom said, adding that it was “brutal” and a “great ad.”

Overall, Newsom said that Democrats are getting “crushed” on the transgender sports issue. 

