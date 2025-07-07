The Man Who Opened Fire at Texas Border Patrol Facility Has Been Identified

A 27-year-old man was killed after he opened fire at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, Ryan Louis Mosqueda was shot dead around 5:50 a.m. after he fired off dozens of rounds at the facility.

Reportedly, the facility where the shooting took place is across from McAllen International Airport, which had to shut down as a precaution.

Mosqueda used a sporting rifle. Afterward, law enforcement found a second rifle, more ammunition and backpacks that the suspect had brought. Right now, his motive is unknown (via the AP):

Mosqueda allegedly pulled up to the facility in a white two-door sedan. Rodriguez said something was written on the car, possibly in Latin, but “what it means, or whether or not it is an underlying reason for him being here, I do not know.” Mosqueda was linked to an address in Michigan, but was reported missing from a Weslaco, Texas, address around 4 a.m. Monday. Weslaco is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Border Patrol facility. “An hour and a few minutes later, he was at this particular location opening fire on the federal building and our federal agents,” Rodriguez said.

In a statement, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, including one shot in the knee. They all went to the hospital.

DHS confirmed that the FBI will lead the investigation.

Assaults on DHS have gone up ~700% this year.

In an interview on Fox News, Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks said that he “could not be more proud of Border Patrol employees today, they defended themselves bravely, they handled the situation very well.”