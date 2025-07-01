Is That Really The Best Attack Line Dems Have Against Trump's Reconciliation Bill?
DeSantis: Alligator Alcatraz Is 'Ready for Business'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 01, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Monday that the new facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz” will be ready for business when President Donald Trump comes to visit. 

“It’ll be ready for business,” DeSantis confirmed in a press conference on Monday. Trump and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem will be in attendance for the grand opening.

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier unveiled the plan to open a new holding facility for illegal aliens in the Everglades. 

In the video, Uthmeier shared that the location “presents an efficient, low cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility because you don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter. If people get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons.”

“Nowhere to go. Nowhere to hide,” he explained. 

In the White House press briefing on Monday, Leavitt said that the facility would have 5,000 beds for illegal aliens. There, they can be processed and deported. 

“I think his [Trump’s] trip to this detention facility actually underscores the need to pass the One Big, Beautiful Bill…the last administration let in nearly 20 million illegal people from all over the world…this administration is focused on arresting and detaining them,” she explained. 

