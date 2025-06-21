'Alligator Alcatraz': Florida's AG Has a New Idea for Dealing With Illegal Aliens

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier shared an idea this week surrounding the illegal immigration crisis.

In a video posted to X, Uthmeier said that he’d like to open a new holding facility for illegal aliens in the Everglades.

This, he called, would be “Alligator Alcatraz,” named after the former maximum-security prison in the San Francisco Bay.

In the video, Uthmeier shared that the location “presents an efficient, low cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility because you don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter. If people get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons.”

“Nowhere to go. Nowhere to hide,” he continued, adding that within 30 to 60 days after construction begins, the facility could be up and running.

This would house as many as 1,000 illegal aliens, he emphasized.

Alligator Alcatraz: the one-stop shop to carry out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda. pic.twitter.com/96um2IXE7U — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 19, 2025

“This presents a great opportunity for the state of Florida to work with Miami Dade and Collier counties,” he said. “Alligator Alcatraz. We’re ready to go.”

The site is located adjacent to an airstrip that would be used to fly in illegal immigrants.

Last month, Townhall spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about illegal immigration.

“Some of these voters, they may not have been Republicans, but they look at the Democrats as just being so far off the reservation with respect to illegal immigration,” DeSantis explained.

“They [Democrats] voted against the Laken Riley Act. They will vote against mandatory deportations of very serious criminals…I think there’s a lot of voters out there that may agree with the Democrats on some other issues, but on this one, they’re just so far off the reservation…I think that’s one of the reasons why the Democratic Party’s brand is in the toilet,” he concluded.