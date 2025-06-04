There's Been a Disturbing Update About the 'Transgender' Olympic Boxer Who Beat Up a Woman

Newly-leaked test results show that Olympic boxer Imane Khelif possesses male chromosomes.

According to the New York Post, the test was conducted in 2023 and was carried out by an accredited Indian doctor (via NYP):

“Chromosome analysis reveals male karyotype,” read the test results — referring to male chromosomes – which left Khelif barred from the 2023 women’s World Boxing Championship in India. The test was conducted before that tournament by Dr. Lal Path Labs, a New Delhi lab with accreditation from the American College of Pathologists and certification from International Organization for Standardization, documents show. But despite those bona fides, the IOC dismissed the test as “not legitimate” and “ad hoc,” according to the Telegraph, and allowed Khelif to compete in the women’s division at the 2024 Paris Olympic.

There has been controversy surrounding Khelif, 26, for months, as he made international headlines for beating up a woman on camera at the Olympics last year, which Townhall covered.

An absolute travesty at the Olympics.



Angela Carini is forced to box against a biological male. She quits after just 45 seconds, and cries hysterically as her opponent is declared the winner.



Don't look away. This is wokeness. pic.twitter.com/wOkVRs88t5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 1, 2024

After this incident, many people who previously worked closely with Khelif sounded the alarm. It was revealed that Khelif was not permitted to compete in an international boxing championship for women because he failed a gender eligibility test at one point.

In one case, former Olympian boxer and Olympic boxing trainer Rafa Lozano said in an interview that Khelif was considered too dangerous for women to train against during a retreat in Spain.

Additionally, a female boxer, oana Nwamerue, said she met Khelif in Bulgaria and was told by members of the Algerian National Team that Khelif was a woman who had simply been biologically altered by living in the mountains.

“[Khelif] has some kind of internal issues. But he is a man. I will stay [by] my words until he/she does a test to prove to the world that he/she is a WOMAN. But we all know that won’t happen,” Nwamerue told Reduxx in an interview, as Townhall covered.

Reduxx later reported that a French journalist gained access to a medical report revealing that Khelif has XY chromosomes and male anatomy. Despite this, Khelif announced his plans to return to the ring and compete against women in the future.

“I was born a girl, raised as a girl, and have lived my entire life as one,” Khelif told ITV News.

“I have competed in many tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics and other major competitions, as well as four World Championships. All of these took place before I started winning and earning titles. But once I began achieving success, the campaigns against me started,” he added.