Shocking Video Shows Athlete Believed to Be 'Trans' Beating Up Female Opponent at the Olympics

This week, the world watched as a female boxer was forced to compete against an athlete who is believed to be a biological male at the Olympics. The woman lasted less than a minute before she quit.

The female boxer, Angela Carini, from Italy, quit after just 46 seconds against her opponent, Imane Khelif, from Algeria, on Wednesday. Reportedly, Carini’s headgear became dislodged twice before she abandoned the fight.

True or let her deny it https://t.co/z3OulP5eKJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2024

An absolute travesty at the Olympics.



Angela Carini is forced to box against a biological male. She quits after just 45 seconds, and cries hysterically as her opponent is declared the winner.



Don't look away. This is wokeness. pic.twitter.com/wOkVRs88t5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 1, 2024

According to The Washington Examiner, the International Olympic Committee defended its decision to allow Khelif and another boxer, Lin Yu-ting, both suspected of being “transgender,” to compete in the Olympic games, as “they are women in their passports.”

“Everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams reportedly said in a news conference. “They are women in their passports, and it’s stated that this is the case, that they are female.”

“They reached all the eligibility rules in terms of sex and age via their passports,” Adams said. “Very little more I can add that we are following the rules that were already in place for 2016 and 2020.”

On Wednesday, the International Boxing Association (IBA) issued a statement about Khelif and Lu Yu-ting. The IBA noted that it disqualified both athletes from the organization’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi in 2023 (via IBA):

This disqualification was a result of their failure to meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition, as set and laid out in the IBA Regulations. This decision, made after a meticulous review, was extremely important and necessary to uphold the level of fairness and utmost integrity of the competition. Point to note, the athletes did not undergo a testosterone examination but were subject to a separate and recognized test, whereby the specifics remain confidential. This test conclusively indicated that both athletes did not meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors.

Reuters reported that the two boxers at the center of the controversy have “revived” the discussion over whether athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) should be allowed to compete in women’s sports (via Reuters):

Differences of Sexual Development are a group of rare conditions involving genes, hormones and reproductive organs. Some people with DSDs are raised as female but have XY sex chromosomes, blood testosterone levels in the male range and the ability to use testosterone circulating within their bodies. Boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting at last year's world championships in New Delhi fell foul of International Boxing Association (IBA) eligibility rules that prevent athletes with XY chromosomes from competing in women's events.

"Federations need to make the rules to make sure that there is fairness but at the same time with the ability for everyone to take part who wants to. That's a difficult balance," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. "In the end it's up to the experts for each discipline. They know very well where there is an advantage, and if that is a big advantage then that is clearly not acceptable. But that decision needs to be made at that level."

Predictably, women’s sports advocates spoke out about Khelif’s participation in the Olympics.

“The consequence of the insane trans ideology is on full display at the Olympics: biological men pretending to be women beating up female boxers, with full IOC approval. In the name of equality, they are putting actual women in danger,” Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard wrote on X.

“This happens the SAME DAY the Biden-Harris administration's Title IX rewrite goes into effect in the US THIS is exactly what it allows for & celebrates. Don't be surprised or ask ‘how did we get here?’ when this continues to happen at an exponential rate,” women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines wrote.

Taylor Silverman, another women’s sports advocate, described the ordeal as “Satanic.”