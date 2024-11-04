New Trump Campaign Memo: Dems Have a Turnout Problem
Tipsheet

Remember That 'Transgender' Boxer Who Beat Up a Woman? Well...

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 04, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

There’s been a shocking new development surrounding Imane Khelif, a boxer suspected of being transgender, who beat up a woman in a match earlier this year. 

According to Reduxx, a French journalist reportedly gained access to a medical report revealing that Khelif has XY chromosomes and male anatomy. 

The report, drafted in June 2023, revealed that Khelif has “testicles” and is impacted by 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a sexual development disorder found in males (via Reduxx):

The genetic abnormality influences the normal development of a child’s sexual organs. At birth, male babies impacted by 5-alpha are often incorrectly assigned female due to the presence of deformed genitalia that sometimes takes on the appearance of a “blind vaginal pouch.”

This disordered development typically becomes apparent by puberty, when 5-alpha adolescents begin to experience signs of masculinization such as muscle growth, hair growth, and an absence of breast tissue development or menstruation. Without access to a proper clinical examination, males with 5-alpha may incorrectly believe they are female into adulthood.

[...]

The report concludes by recommending Khelif be referred for “surgical correction and hormone therapy,” to help him physically align with his self-perceived gender identity, and adds that psychological support would be required because the results had caused a “very significant neuropsychiatric impact.”

French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia reportedly obtained the copy the medical report, which also stated that an MRI determined that Khelif “has no uterus.” Rather, Khelif has internal testicals and a “micropenis.” 

The report also claimed that Khelif’s mother and father may have been blood relatives, Reduxx noted.

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Le Point magazine, Khelif’s coach, Georges Cazorla, confirmed that Khelif “has a male karyotype and high testosterone,” as Townhall covered.

“I found it disgusting. Regardless of the results of these biological tests and, without going into detail – that is a matter for biologists and doctors – this poor young girl was devastated, devastated to suddenly discover that she might not be a girl,” Cazorla reportedly said.

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how a female boxer, Angela Carini, from Italy, quit after just 46 seconds against Khelif. Predictably, the videos of the match began being scrubbed from the internet after outrage ensued.

