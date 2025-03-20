Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane
Tipsheet

The 'Trans' Boxer Who Beat Up a Female Athlete Plans to Return to the Ring

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 20, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

Imane Khelif, the controversial Algerian boxer suspected of being transgender, told reporters this week that he plans to compete in the Olympics in 2028.

Last year, Khelif, 25, gained worldwide attention for beating up a female boxer, Angela Carini, from Italy. Carini quit after competing against Khelif for only 46 seconds. Immediately after, reports began circulating that Khelif was born with male chromosomes.

This month, Khelif was interviewed by ITV News, where he said, “I see myself as a girl, just like any other girl.”

Khelif then spoke out against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning men from women’s sports, and his directive to “reject any and all visa applications made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the United States while identifying as women athletes.”

Khelif told ITV he wants to compete “In America, Los Angeles” in a few years to secure his “second gold medal, of course.”

“I was born a girl, raised as a girl, and have lived my entire life as one,” he said.

“I have competed in many tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics and other major competitions, as well as four World Championships. All of these took place before I started winning and earning titles. But once I began achieving success, the campaigns against me started,” he added.

As Townhall covered, a French journalist gained access to a medical report revealing that Khelif has XY chromosomes and male anatomy. Piers Morgan circulated this report on X.

Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Previously, in an exclusive interview with Le Point magazine, Khelif’s coach, Georges Cazorla, confirmed that Khelif “has a male karyotype and high testosterone,” as Townhall covered.

Additionally, at one point, Khelif was not permitted to compete in an international boxing championship for women because he failed a gender eligibility test. A female boxer who trained with Khelif came forward and said that he had “male power” and “male techniques” during training. 

“[Khelif] has some kind of internal issues. But he is a man. I will stay [by] my words until he/she does a test to prove to the world that he/she is a WOMAN. But we all know that won’t happen,” boxer Joana Nwamerue told Reduxx in an interview.

Tags: TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

