Dylan Mulvaney Landed Another Brand Deal Making a Mockery of Women

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 28, 2025 3:00 PM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“Transgender” influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney, the person at the center of the Bud Light controversy, recently landed a brand deal promoting a women’s fragrance.

Mulvaney is the face of Jean Paul Gaultier’s new women’s perfume, “Divine.” He traveled to Morocco to shoot the advertising campaign for the product.

In an interview with V Magazine, Mulvaney described the perfume as “femme, classic, and inclusive.”

“I feel like so many of the dolls right now, we’re trying to find our spaces where we can work, where we can get a gig, where we can feel safe, and it’s in fashion,” Mulvaney told the outlet, referring to himself as a “doll.”

“It just feels so polarizing to be a doll right now,” he added. “Being anywhere where you don’t feel that sense of fear or otherness is such a beautiful thing. To me, that’s camping with no makeup, or being with a group like this this week, where I know that’ I’m safe with these people. I’ve put myself in a lot of situations in the past couple of years where I was the only doll in the room. That can be scary, and progress can come from that, but it can also be really lonely.”

Time and time again, Mulvaney has robbed women of opportunities. This is just the latest one. 

In 2023, the British outlet Attitude named Mulvaney as “Woman of the Year,” which Townhall covered

On another occasion, Mulvaney was at the center of controversy when makeup giant Ulta invited Mulvaney onto the company’s podcast to discuss “all things girlhood,” which Townhall covered

Mulvaney rose to internet notoriety by detailing his “Days of Girlhood” on TikTok, where he makes a mockery of women. He even released a song called “Days of Girlhood.” 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

