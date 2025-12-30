Israel's Foreign Ministry Had the Perfect Tweet for This Story Involving Greta Thunberg

It’s not shocking, but it’s a good story, nonetheless. Italian police executed major arrests today, nabbing nine charity workers who were allegedly raising millions of Euros for Hamas. Greta Thunberg was photographed with one of the men accused of financing terrorism. The lefty activist is not accused of being part of this operation, but her ties to the absolute dregs of society have resurfaced yet again (via Daily Mail):
Nine people have been arrested in Italy after charities were accused of raising millions for Hamas.
Prosecutors said the group has been held on suspicion of financing the terror group through charities based in their country, in an operation coordinated by anti-mafia and anti-terrorism units.
The suspects are accused of 'belonging to and having financed' Hamas.
Those arrested allegedly diverted to Hamas-linked entities around 7 million euros (£6.1 million) raised over the last two years for ostensibly humanitarian purposes, prosecutors said. Police seized assets worth more than 8 million euros.
One of the people arrested was named by Italy's interior minister Matteo Piantedosi as Mohammad Hannoun, the president of the Palestinian Association in Italy.
He was photographed with Greta Thunberg at a pro-Palestine rally in Rome in November, though it is important to note the Swedish activist has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
[...]
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thanked the authorities for 'a particularly complex and important operation' uncovering financing for Hamas through 'so-called charity organisations.'
Yes, well done—and Israel’s foreign ministry had the perfect tweet for this story:
Greta Thunberg’s dubious connections surface again.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) December 29, 2025
Mohammad Hannoun - arrested in Italy on 27 Dec. for funneling millions to jihadist Hamas through “charities” - appeared in public photos with Thunberg just months ago.
No surprise.
Charity theater. Terror financing.
Follow the…
