Gravy Train Over: Feds End Child Care Payments to Minnesota Amid Rampant Fraud...
CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's...
FBI Says It Thwarted a Planned ISIS-Style Terror Plot Ahead of New Year's...
Pseudo-Recessions
A Judge, a Technicality, and the Fight Over What We Feed Our Kids
VIP
Judicial Lessons From the Hannah Dugan Verdict
Wisconsin Gov. Evers Laments Healthcare Costs While Suing to Protect ‘Gender-Affirming’ Ca...
The Heckler Awards, Part 4 – The Continued Celebration of the Bottom of...
Peace Through Strength: US Military Surpasses Recruitment Goals Under Trump-Era Policies
Scott Jennings Blasts California’s Wealth Tax As Cover-Up for the States $70B Fraud...
VIP
Mamdani to Be Inaugurated in Subway Station Built by Entrepreneurs and the Free...
Jessica Tarlov Shocked a 'Kid' Was Able to Expose $100 Million in Fraud...
Tim Walz Says He Takes Fraud Seriously After Keith Ellison Vowed to Fight...
Another Leftist Judge Is Blocking Trump's Deportations
Tipsheet

Israel's Foreign Ministry Had the Perfect Tweet for This Story Involving Greta Thunberg

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 30, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

It’s not shocking, but it’s a good story, nonetheless. Italian police executed major arrests today, nabbing nine charity workers who were allegedly raising millions of Euros for Hamas. Greta Thunberg was photographed with one of the men accused of financing terrorism. The lefty activist is not accused of being part of this operation, but her ties to the absolute dregs of society have resurfaced yet again (via Daily Mail):

Advertisement

Nine people have been arrested in Italy after charities were accused of raising millions for Hamas.

Prosecutors said the group has been held on suspicion of financing the terror group through charities based in their country, in an operation coordinated by anti-mafia and anti-terrorism units.

The suspects are accused of 'belonging to and having financed' Hamas.  

Those arrested allegedly diverted to Hamas-linked entities around 7 million euros (£6.1 million) raised over the last two years for ostensibly humanitarian purposes, prosecutors said. Police seized assets worth more than 8 million euros. 

One of the people arrested was named by Italy's interior minister Matteo Piantedosi as Mohammad Hannoun, the president of the Palestinian Association in Italy.  

He was photographed with Greta Thunberg at a pro-Palestine rally in Rome in November, though it is important to note the Swedish activist has not been accused of any wrongdoing.   

[...]

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thanked the authorities for 'a particularly complex and important operation' uncovering financing for Hamas through 'so-called charity ‍organisations.' 

Recommended

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME HAMAS ITALY PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

Yes, well done—and Israel’s foreign ministry had the perfect tweet for this story:

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Judge's Ruling Gives Trump a Victory and Exposes Another Democrat Lie Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Says He Takes Fraud Seriously After Keith Ellison Vowed to Fight for Fraudsters Joseph Chalfant
Guess Who Finally Showed Up at Minneapolis 'Quality Learing Center' This Week Amy Curtis
Here's What's Truly Shameful About the Somali Fraud Scandal Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Blasts California’s Wealth Tax As Cover-Up for the States $70B Fraud Problem Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Advertisement