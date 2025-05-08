Homan Fires Back at AOC for Taunting Him at Town Hall

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan fired back at New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she taunted him over the administration’s mass deportations.

Advertisement

To recap, last week, AOC told supporters at a town hall meeting that she was not afraid of Homan knowing that she hosted a webinar months ago teaching her constituents who are illegal aliens about how to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Tom Homan said he was going to refer me to the DOJ because I'm using my free speech rights in order to advise people of their constitutional protections. To that, I say: Come for me, do I look like I care?" Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd, adding there was "nothing illegal about it, and if they want to make it illegal, they can come take me.”

Homan responded in an interview on Tuesday with Fox New’s Laura Ingraham.

"I take pleasure I can live in her mind rent-free every day, but we all know exactly what she's doing," Homan said.

"She's educating the worst of the worst, how do we evade law enforcement. But the tables have now turned. She's educating people how to get prosecuted, because you have a final order,” continued.

"It is illegal to not comply with that order," he added. "It's a crime to take steps to... not comply with ICEremoval orders or not comply with ICE actions taken in custody. You can't hinder your own removal that was ordered by the federal judge. I would like AOC to read Title 8, United States Code 1253 because it's starting tomorrow."