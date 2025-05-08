Rubio Sends a Warning to Latest Pro-Terrorism Mob at Columbia
Trump Confirms Which Major Country Has Made a Trade Deal
FBI Director Kash Patel Took This House Dem to the Woodshed Over Her...
Oh Boy: Trump Administration Might Release Biden Tapes From Special Counsel Investigation
Here Are Some of Trump's Best 'From the Top Rope' Moments With the...
New Report Shows the Cost of Biden's Gaza Terrorist Pier. It's Not Good.
There Are No Easy Fixes for Health Care, Even If They Come From...
Another Belligerent Judge on Track for a SCOTUS Slapdown
JD Vance Just Put Putin on Notice — The Trump White House May...
Time to Payback Student Loans
Watch Bessent Shut Down Dem Congresswoman Who Tried to Peddle Fake News Hoax...
Miller Blasts Judge Over Latest Ruling on Libya Deportations
VIP
Victor Davis Hanson Explains What's Really Going on With Polls About Trump's First...
‘It Is Our Job to Destroy the United States,’ Says...
Tipsheet

Homan Fires Back at AOC for Taunting Him at Town Hall

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 08, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan fired back at New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she taunted him over the administration’s mass deportations.

Advertisement

To recap, last week, AOC told supporters at a town hall meeting that she was not afraid of Homan knowing that she hosted a webinar months ago teaching her constituents who are illegal aliens about how to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Tom Homan said he was going to refer me to the DOJ because I'm using my free speech rights in order to advise people of their constitutional protections. To that, I say: Come for me, do I look like I care?" Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd, adding there was "nothing illegal about it, and if they want to make it illegal, they can come take me.”

Homan responded in an interview on Tuesday with Fox New’s Laura Ingraham.

"I take pleasure I can live in her mind rent-free every day, but we all know exactly what she's doing," Homan said.

"She's educating the worst of the worst, how do we evade law enforcement. But the tables have now turned. She's educating people how to get prosecuted, because you have a final order,” continued.

Recommended

FBI Director Kash Patel Took This House Dem to the Woodshed Over Her DOJ Weaponization Nonsense Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"It is illegal to not comply with that order," he added.  "It's a crime to take steps to... not comply with ICEremoval orders or not comply with ICE actions taken in custody. You can't hinder your own removal that was ordered by the federal judge. I would like AOC to read Title 8, United States Code 1253 because it's starting tomorrow."

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI Director Kash Patel Took This House Dem to the Woodshed Over Her DOJ Weaponization Nonsense Matt Vespa
Oh Boy: Trump Administration Might Release Biden Tapes From Special Counsel Investigation Matt Vespa
‘It Is Our Job to Destroy the United States,’ Says... Guy Benson
Killing Democracy to Save 'Democracy' Kurt Schlichter
JD Vance Just Put Putin on Notice — The Trump White House May Be Losing Patience Jeff Charles
Ok, Kill PBS. But Save MSNBC! Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
FBI Director Kash Patel Took This House Dem to the Woodshed Over Her DOJ Weaponization Nonsense Matt Vespa
Advertisement