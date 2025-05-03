What These Black Trump Supporters Said on CNN Obliterated This Anti-Trump Myth
A Former Breitbart Editor Attended the WHCA Dinner. Here's What Happened.
We Are Now Learning the Disturbing Details About This Colorado Dem
Trump's Top Hatchet Man Once Again Obliterated the Liberal Media
VIP
On Gun Control Comparisons, Not All Is Created Equal
VIP
New Jersey Appellate Court Had Extra Dose of Dumb Before Gun Rights Decision
'Unacceptable': Duffy Blasts Latest Incident Near Reagan Airport
Here's What Scott Jennings Says You Should 'Sear Into Your Brain' for Midterms
DeSantis Floats Proposal to Have National Guard Act As Immigration Judges
Tulsi Gabbard Opens Probe Into Fauci’s Role In Gain-of-Function Research, COVID Origins
Violent Illegal Alien Fatally Shoots Texas Father
Another Lia Thomas? A Transgender Swimmer Crushed the Competition at a Championship Event
Vulnerable Dem Exposed: 'Independent Voice' for Maine or Mouthpiece for Liberal Elites?
MS-13 Gangbangers In U.S. illegally Stab Three Virginia Prison Guards In Coordinated Attac...
Tipsheet

'Come for Me’: AOC Dares Tom Homan After DOJ Threat Over ICE Obstruction Claims

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 03, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is doubling down on her defiance after Trump administration border czar Tom Homan threatened to refer her to the Department of Justice for allegedly obstructing federal immigration enforcement. At a recent town hall in Queens, Ocasio-Cortez dismissed Homan’s threats with a bold retort: “Come for me, do I look like I care?” She emphasized her constitutional right to educate constituents about their legal rights, asserting that such actions are not illegal. 

Advertisement

At a Friday town hall, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez openly mocked former ICE Director Tom Homan, brushing off his warnings about her office’s “Know Your Rights” webinar held in February. The event advised illegal immigrants in her district on how to respond if approached by ICE, including how to assert their legal rights. Homan has since argued that her efforts may have crossed legal lines by potentially obstructing ICE agents from carrying out the Trump administration’s deportation orders.

“Tom Homan said he was going to refer me to the DOJ because I'm using my free speech rights in order to advise people of their constitutional protections. To that, I say: Come for me, do I look like I care?" Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd, adding there was "nothing illegal about it, and if they want to make it illegal, they can come take me.”

Following Ocasio-Cortez’s February event, Tom Homan indicated that she may have overstepped legal boundaries. He said he was in contact with the Department of Justice to determine whether her actions could warrant consequences.

Recommended

Here's What Scott Jennings Says You Should 'Sear Into Your Brain' for Midterms Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

During the town hall, AOC also criticized the Trump administration's border security and immigration policies, describing their deportation of Venezuelan gang members as "sanctioned kidnappings.” She argued that many deportations amount to "sanctioned kidnappings" and told constituents they have the right to refuse ICE agents entry unless presented with a judicial warrant.

“I don't even want to call them deportations. They are sanctioned kidnappings in many circumstances," Ocasio-Cortez told attendees. "They do not have carte blanche to enter. If they do want to knock on your door, or knock on anyone's door — including your workplace — you can tell them, 'Show me a warrant. Show me a judicial warrant.' And if they don't show you a warrant, you can say they can come back with a warrant. You have the right to turn them away.”

Tags: ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Scott Jennings Says You Should 'Sear Into Your Brain' for Midterms Rebecca Downs
Trump's Top Hatchet Man Once Again Obliterated the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
A Former Breitbart Editor Attended the WHCA Dinner. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa
Another Lia Thomas? A Transgender Swimmer Crushed the Competition at a Championship Event Madeline Leesman
Why, Canada? (And Why America Should Care) Arthur Schaper
We Are Now Learning the Disturbing Details About This Colorado Dem Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Scott Jennings Says You Should 'Sear Into Your Brain' for Midterms Rebecca Downs
Advertisement