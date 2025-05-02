He Paid Two Guys to Beat Him Up—Now He’s Paying the City of...
Fired DOJ Attorney Throws $1 Billion Tantrum Because of Trump's Pardons
Trump Just Dropped the Hammer on Public Broadcasting and Leftists Are Freaking Out
While Left Wants Ban On 'Assault Weapons,' They're The Reason They Won't Get...
Buffalo Media Lying Down Instead of Probing Buffalo Schools
The Art of a Second Iran Deal
Trump's Latest Comment About Harvard Will 'Set Off a Full on Panic in...
That '60 Minutes' Episode With Kamala Harris Actually Got an Emmy Nomination
US-Ukraine Minerals Deal a ‘10-Year Deal,’ According to Former NSC Chief of...
VIP
DeSantis Has a Message for the Democrats Who Flew to El Salvador to...
VIP
The Polls May Have Some Bad News for Gavin Newsom's Political Future
UPDATE: California Democrats Gut Amendment to Make Buying Minors for Sex a Felony
Israeli Ambassador Danon Congratulates Waltz on UN Ambassador Nomination
You Won’t Believe Where Tren de Aragua Members Were Caught Trying to Cross...
Tipsheet

That Military 'Buffer Zone' at the Border Just Got Extended

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 02, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The US Department of Defense reportedly designated a second stretch of land at the southern border as a military zone to crack down on illegal immigration. 

Advertisement

According to the Associated Press, the newest area is in Texas and is attached to the Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso. There, military personnel are authorized to take custody of illegal aliens who cross the border until they are transferred to civilian authorities in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“The establishment of a second National Defense Area increases our operational reach and effectiveness in denying illegal activity along the southern border,” Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of the U.S. Northern Command, said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is the second area in which Joint Task Force – Southern Border service members who are already detecting and monitoring through stationary positions and mobile patrols nearby can now temporarily detain trespassers until they are transferred to an appropriate law enforcement entity,” he added.

Earlier this week, Townhall reported how a group of illegal immigrants were detained in New Mexico for breaching the initial “buffer zone” area that was set up by the United States Army.

Recommended

Fired DOJ Attorney Throws $1 Billion Tantrum Because of Trump's Pardons Jeff Charles
Advertisement

In a video posted to X earlier this month, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that “If you try to come in illegally as a cartel, smuggle or traffic. You will be detained by the U.S. military.”

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fired DOJ Attorney Throws $1 Billion Tantrum Because of Trump's Pardons Jeff Charles
He Paid Two Guys to Beat Him Up—Now He’s Paying the City of Chicago Jeff Charles
Trump's Latest Comment About Harvard Will 'Set Off a Full on Panic in Cambridge' Leah Barkoukis
Trump Just Dropped the Hammer on Public Broadcasting and Leftists Are Freaking Out Jeff Charles
You Won’t Believe Where Tren de Aragua Members Were Caught Trying to Cross the Border Madeline Leesman
UPDATE: California Democrats Gut Amendment to Make Buying Minors for Sex a Felony Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fired DOJ Attorney Throws $1 Billion Tantrum Because of Trump's Pardons Jeff Charles
Advertisement