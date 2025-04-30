Bessent Gives an Update on the U.S. Mineral Deal With Ukraine
A Group of Illegal Immigrants Just Breached the Military Buffer Zone at the Border

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 30, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

A group of illegal immigrants were detained in New Mexico for breaching a national defense area that was set up by the United States Army, according to a report from the Associated Press. 

The Army created a “buffer zone” along 170 miles of the border with Mexico in cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

On Monday, federal prosecutors applied a charge for incursions into this defense area against illegal aliens who were detained by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Reportedly, the charges against at least a half-dozen immigrants for unauthorized entry on military defense property were signed by U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison, an Alamogordo, New Mexico-native sworn into office April 18.

The Trump administration has promised to secure the southern border and to carry out mass deportations.

In a video posted to X earlier this month, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that “If you try to come in illegally as a cartel, smuggle or traffic. You will be detained by the U.S. military.”

“You’re standing on a national defense area. This may as well be a military base inside the United States of America,” he added, stating that attempts to enter this zone is equivalent to breaching a military base.

