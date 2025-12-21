The Geese Are Being Stolen From Parks Again

Scores of geese have been stolen and killed in parks in the United Kingdom, the Daily Mail recently reported.

70 goose carcasses were discovered butchered across multiple Welsh towns. They were found discarded on the side of the road and stripped of their breast meat. Locals have resorted to organizing a “Goose Watch” after five pet geese also went missing.

Advertisement

I was told many times by Authoritative Voices that this specific thing was not, in fact, happening. https://t.co/tekjzvE9rp — Tom Jones (@93vintagejones) December 20, 2025

The animals had apparently been shot, and local law enforcement has declared that they believe the perpetrators acted in accordance with the law.

Sandra Squire, a local public official, said to the Daily Mail, “We don't know whether they were humanely killed, we don't know how they were butchered and whether it was hygienic, so we don't know if they are fit for human consumption.”

Lliswerry Councillor Allan Morris suggested that the swift rise in goose mortality was simply due to the Christmas season, “They've significantly reduced the numbers and it's no coincidence that Christmas is coming up. If you want a goose for your Christmas dinner, get one from a supermarket or traditional butchers.”

In September, the same outlet produced multiple articles claiming that British politician Nigel Farage pushed “debunked” narratives of migrants stealing animals from parks to eat. A similar story in Springfield, Ohio emerged last year when news broke of geese and pets being eaten by Haitian immigrants.

🚨NEW: Nigel Farage on LBC claims that migrants are eating carp and swans out of parks in the UK pic.twitter.com/hh7yyU0pqt — GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) September 24, 2025

The Daily Mail continues to state evidence to support the claim doesn’t exist, “Locals online have responded to the disappearances, suggesting 'migrants were to blame' after historic concerns over eastern Europeans taking swans and carps from British waterways - though there is no evidence to support this theory.”

It is unknown if law enforcement plans on investigating the matter further at this time.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.