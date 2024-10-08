Walz Offers Yet Another Excuse for His Lies

In an interview on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), made excuses yet again for his various lies about his background and his military service.

To recap, over the course of the campaign, Walz has been caught in several lies. For starters, it came to light that Walz was dishonest about the extent of his military service, which Townhall covered.

When pressed about it in an interview, Walz claimed, “We were talking about carrying these weapons of war…my grammar’s not always correct,” when talking about his service in the military.

CNN’s Dana Bash presses Gov. Tim Walz on his military service.



Walz: I speak candidly, I wear my emotions on my sleeves...



Bash: So did you just misspeak as your campaign claimed?



In addition, Walz lied about how his children were conceived. For years, he touted that his children were born because of in vitro fertilization (IVF), when it was actually intrauterine insemination, or IUI, which is a completely different process than IVF.

Mia Ehrenberg, a campaign spokeswoman, defended Walz, stating that he “talks how normal people talk” and “He was using commonly understood shorthand for fertility treatments,” which Townhall covered.

And, Walz claimed that he was flat-out denied from entering a George W. Bush rally in 2004 with two of his students. Turns out, Walz was admitted into the rally. The two students, who actually weren’t his students, were denied entry.

On Sunday, Walz told Fox News Sunday’s Shannon Bream that he doesn’t “think people care” about his lies.

“I think they heard me. They heard me speaking passionately the other night speaking about gun violence,” Walz said, referring to the vice presidential debate.

“I gotta be honest with you, Shannon. I don’t think people care whether I used IUI or IVF when we talk about this…I speak passionately. I had an entire career decades before I was in public office…I’m very proud of my 24 years in service and my record…I will own up when I misspeak,” he said.