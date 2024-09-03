A Major Talking Point About Illegal Aliens and Crime Just Went Up in...
Tipsheet

Did Tim Walz Lie About Getting Turned Away From a George W. Bush Rally?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 03, 2024 3:05 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was chosen as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, has claimed that he entered politics after he was turned away from a George W. Bush rally in 2004 with some of his students in tow. 

In 2020, Walz posted a thread on X where he recounted being denied entry to the rally. 

“The last sitting President to visit my hometown of Mankato, Minnesota was George W. Bush in 2004. As a high school teacher and football coach, I brought two fellow teachers' children to the speech as an educational experience,” Walz wrote, before adding that they were denied entry because the students previously volunteered for the Democrats. 

“I was struck by how deeply divided our country was becoming that a veteran & a group of high schoolers would be turned away at the door,” he added. “It was at this moment that I decided to run for office. While I had a passion for politics, I had never been overly involved in political campaigns, and many people thought that a high school teacher and football coach didn’t stand a chance.”

According to a report from The Washington Examiner, this does not add up. 

The Examiner reported that Walz was admitted into the Busy rally that occurred 20 years ago. The two students he brought with him, Matt Klaber and Nick Burkhart, were not his students. Burkhart did not attend Walz’s school. Klaber was not a student at the school at the time of the rally, and, when he attended, Walz was not one of his teachers. 

The teenagers were barred from the event after they took part in a confrontation with the Bush campaign that made the local news. As a result, they were denied tickets because the Secret Service deemed them a threat. Walz, however, “walked right inside” the event.

Reportedly, Walz had even participated in an anti-Bush protest prior to the rally. This protest occurred on Aug. 4, 2004.

“He [Walz] was looking for an origin story,” Chris Faulkner, a former Bush campaign staffer in Minnesota in 2004 who worked the August rally, told the Examiner. “And he made one up.”

This is the latest in a slew of lies from Walz. 

As Townhall covered, Walz lied about his children being conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF). However, this is not true. The couple used a different method, intrauterine insemination, or IUI, the Harris-Walz campaign confirmed last month.

Before this, Walz lied about his military service, which he recently blamed on “poor grammar” and “misspeaking.”

