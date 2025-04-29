White House Slams Amazon’s Latest ‘Hostile and Political Act’
Ex-MSNBC Analyst on CNN: 'It's Crazy How Anti-Trump It Is'
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Doesn't Have Time for This Lib Talking Point About...
Social Media Reactions to Shri Thanedear's Impeachment Announcement Will Make You Laugh Yo...
Walz Admits What He's 'Very Pessimistic' About Concerning the Midterm Elections
The Trump Effect: Another Major Company Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing
Bessent Explains How Domestic and Foreign Investment Will Be Incentivized Through Tax Bill
How USDA Has Supported Trump's America First Agenda in First 100 Days
VIP
Sanders Thinks Americans Are Not as 'Dumb' as Slotkin Believes They Are When...
The Liberal Party Wins Canadian Election
Bessent Gives an Update on Trump's Trade War With China
Spoiler: The 'Pro Palestine' Mob Is Neither 'Pro-Peace' nor 'Anti-War'
Democratic Rep. Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Los Angeles County Is Dead, but It Won’t Lie Down
Tipsheet

Pam Bondi: We Will Investigate Doctors Who Provide Children With Sex Reassignment Surgery

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 29, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Late last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will investigate doctors who are providing children with irreversible, dangerous sex reassignment surgery.

Advertisement

Bondi put this in writing in a memo sent to U.S. attorneys.

“I am putting medical practitioners, hospitals, and clinics on notice: In the United States, it is a felony to perform, attempt to perform, or conspire to perform female genital mutilation (‘FGM’) on any person under the age of 18,” Bondi wrote. 

Furthermore, Bondi instructed U.S. attorneys to wield existing laws against FGM to investigate providers who she said “mutilate” minors who identify as “transgender” “under the guise of care.”

“There is a radical ideological agenda being pushed throughout every aspect of American life-from TV programming and Hollywood film production to children's books and elementary school classrooms-that teaches children to deny biological reality,” the memo said. 

“Gender ideology, masked as science, teaches that children should process adolescent stress and confusion as a case of mistaken identity and that the solution is not to root out and eliminate the underlying condition but to acquiesce in it permanently through life-altering chemical and surgical intervention. That ideology, pushed by far-left politicians, celebrities, politically captured academics, and legacy media, has infected an entire generation of children, who have in turn pushed transgenderism on their peers through social media and other means,” she added.

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The letter pointed out the experience of Chloe Cole, a de-transitioner who underwent a double mastectomy as a minor. She eventually grew out of her “transgender” phase and regrets what she did. 

“Chloe has bravely shared her regret with the world at just 17 years old because she simply ‘can't let this happen to other kids,’” Bondi wrote. “Neither can I, and neither can President Trump.”

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Ex-MSNBC Analyst on CNN: 'It's Crazy How Anti-Trump It Is' Matt Vespa
Whatever Happened to Kilmar? Derek Hunter
Spoiler: The 'Pro Palestine' Mob Is Neither 'Pro-Peace' nor 'Anti-War' Guy Benson
The Trump Effect: Another Major Company Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing Leah Barkoukis
Of Course, CNN's Jake Tapper Did This to the Trump White House Lawn Display of Illegal Aliens Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement