Pam Bondi: We Will Investigate Doctors Who Provide Children With Sex Reassignment Surgery

Late last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will investigate doctors who are providing children with irreversible, dangerous sex reassignment surgery.

Bondi put this in writing in a memo sent to U.S. attorneys.

“I am putting medical practitioners, hospitals, and clinics on notice: In the United States, it is a felony to perform, attempt to perform, or conspire to perform female genital mutilation (‘FGM’) on any person under the age of 18,” Bondi wrote.

Furthermore, Bondi instructed U.S. attorneys to wield existing laws against FGM to investigate providers who she said “mutilate” minors who identify as “transgender” “under the guise of care.”

“There is a radical ideological agenda being pushed throughout every aspect of American life-from TV programming and Hollywood film production to children's books and elementary school classrooms-that teaches children to deny biological reality,” the memo said.

“Gender ideology, masked as science, teaches that children should process adolescent stress and confusion as a case of mistaken identity and that the solution is not to root out and eliminate the underlying condition but to acquiesce in it permanently through life-altering chemical and surgical intervention. That ideology, pushed by far-left politicians, celebrities, politically captured academics, and legacy media, has infected an entire generation of children, who have in turn pushed transgenderism on their peers through social media and other means,” she added.

The letter pointed out the experience of Chloe Cole, a de-transitioner who underwent a double mastectomy as a minor. She eventually grew out of her “transgender” phase and regrets what she did.

“Chloe has bravely shared her regret with the world at just 17 years old because she simply ‘can't let this happen to other kids,’” Bondi wrote. “Neither can I, and neither can President Trump.”