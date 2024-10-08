Harris Has a New Excuse for Her Policy Flip Flopping
Do No Harm Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Database to Pinpoint 'Gender-Affirming' Hospitals for Children

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 08, 2024 9:01 AM
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

In recent years, transgender ideology has permeated the medical industry. In many cases, this harmful ideology is being pushed onto children. In many cases, doctors are told to “affirm” a child’s gender identity, especially if there are other issues, like depression and suicidal ideation, involved. 

Some children, like de-transitioner Chloe Cole, undergo irreversible, life-altering “gender-affirming” surgery as minors and live to regret it as adults. Many children who believe they are “transgender” but have not undergone surgery have received puberty blockers and hormone treatments.

On Tuesday, medical watchdog organization Do No Harm (DNH) launched a first-of-its-kind database revealing the medical facilities that are providing this type of egregious care to children in the United States. This database is called DoesMyHospitalTransitionKids.com

Researchers at DNH did this by analyzing thousands of insurance claims across hospitals and pediatric facilities. The database focuses exclusively on patients from infants to 17 and a half years old. These were confirmed cases of gender-transition-related treatments. Confirmed cases of gender transition-related treatments were established by querying confirmed gender procedures and prescription codes and then matched with a gender related diagnosis code.

According to DNH, nearly 14,000 children in the United States underwent “sex-change interventions” of some kind between 2019 and 2023. The organization’s findings show that the total number of patients receiving sex-change surgeries was 5,747. The total number of minor patients receiving puberty blockers and hormone treatments was 8,579. The total amount of pediatric gender-related prescriptions written was 62,682.

The database includes profiles of select American children’s hospitals that provide this care, including their executive leadership, board members, physicians, services provided, among other things. Twelve hospitals are listed as the "Dirty Dozen," and the 10 highest billed "gender-affirming" doctors are listed as well. The database includes claims data from commercial insurances, Medicaid, and Medicare. It does not include internal VA claims and patients covered by Kaiser, as Kaiser Permanente does not report. 

“We thought it was really crucial that we develop and approach…to be able to inform people in their local hospitals and locales exactly what’s happening in this whole issue,” Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chairman of Do No Harm, said. 

In recent years, Townhall has covered how medical organizations outside the United States have halted this type of care for minors.  Earlier this year, England sent shockwaves around the world when its National Health Service announced that children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers, which Townhall reported.

And, researchers at the Netherlands’ University of Groningen released a 15-year study, Development of Gender Non-Contentedness During Adolescence and Early Adulthood, that tracked the “gender unhappiness” of 2,772 participants ages 11 through 26. The study found that most children who feel “transgender” at a young age end up outgrowing it.

