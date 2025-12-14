Why the Latest Story From the Epstein Files Could Give Trump Grounds for a Lawsuit

Before I take a katana to this story about Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, let’s be clear on one thing: both sides have turned this into a total mess. Democrats are desperate to smear the president as being part of the late New York financier’s pedophilic exploits. At the same time, Attorney General Pam Bondi poured gasoline on this bonfire by declaring she had the Epstein list on her desk.

The facts are that the list never existed. It led to conspiracy theories, some of which might not be too nutty—I know no one believes this man killed himself—but that’s the age we’re in. The part that’s soaked in irony is that once the files have been greenlit for release, the Democrats stopped talking about it, because all the new stories are about their people.

Also, did anyone do a deep dive into this latest photo from this circus of a story? Because the claims made are undoubtedly worthy of a lawsuit. MS Now reported that this photo shows Trump was pictured with underage girls or potential victims of Epstein. That’s not true. They’re adult women; their image has been seen and published for years. To make matters more embarrassing, MS Now’s legal reporter reported on this story—what a trainwreck (via NY Post):

🚨 JUST IN: Conservatives are demanding an immediate retraction or potential LAWSUIT against MS NOW after their "legal reporter" claimed President Trump was pictured with "minors or survivors of Epstein."



Democrats redacted their faces - the faces of ADULT models, and the photos… pic.twitter.com/a0ovCuvORN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2025

“Independent investigative journalist” fails to do basic reverse image look up. https://t.co/drX6tqvQN4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 13, 2025

These are Hawaiian Tropic Models and this picture was taken at an event AT Mar-a-lago in 1998, by the way, but I'm pretty sure you knew that when you blacked out their faces to make it look nefarious.

I'd probably lawyer up if I were you. https://t.co/SdbRc1AYoh pic.twitter.com/rkgVS6KJLF — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) December 12, 2025

Why are you guys blacking out the faces of random, adult women in this photo? https://t.co/93RODTPqW7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 13, 2025

Unredacted photos of President Trump from the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s estate — which oddly blurred the faces of women he posed with — reveal he was standing with “adult women models,” according to exclusive images obtained by The Post. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a trove of images from Epstein’s estate Friday, including two shots of the president with women whose faces were blacked out — fueling speculation they could be the disgraced financier’s victims. But a pair of pictures obtained exclusively by The Post show Trump standing next to beautiful grown women. One woman pictured in a black-and-white image with the future president and five other glamorous ladies in Hawaiian leis said he was a “gentleman” who went out of his way to make sure the group enjoyed their evening at Mar-a-Lago. “I don’t remember much of that,” she told the Telegraph. “I was 22 years old and remember him being very nice. He was very gentlemanly, that’s the word to describe him.” The outlet reported the women were models representing the Hawaiian Tropic, the American suntan lotion brand, at an event at Trump’s Florida home.

The reactions to this fake news have been funny, but what the hell, folks? This is why Trump is calling this story a hoax, and we’ve rapidly veered into Russian collusion hoax-levels of embarrassment here. Every bombshell with Epstein that Democrats are trying to weaponize against the president is a dud.

Should Trump sue? Yes. The settlement can pay for another wing of his presidential library.